Driver cornered in Fife bowling club car park after police pursuit

A Fife motorist drove the wrong way up a dual carriageway at twice the speed limit in a bid to outrun police.

Brandon Naismith had come to police attention because his car had no insurance.

The 23-year-old led them on a brief chase through the streets of Rosyth, before being cornered in a car park.

Police aborted an attempt to carry out a “tactical” stopping manoeuvre because of safety concerns.

Police chase

Fiscal depute Laura McManus told Dunfermline Sheriff Court that at one point Naismith was driving at twice the speed limit.

She said: “At around 9.18pm on November 14 2020 police officers were on uniformed patrol in a marked police car.

“They were stationed on Admiralty Road in Rosyth when they saw a black car driven by the accused.

“It was turning from Admiralty Road onto Backmarsh Road.

“A police national computer check showed it had no insurance.

“Blue lights were activated to indicate to stop and the accused failed to do so.

“The accused turned onto Kings Road, which is a dual carriageway with a 30mph speed limit.

“He was driving the wrong way at a speed of 60mph.”

“There was one vehicle coming towards the accused’s car, which was able to stop safely.

“The accused turned into Albert Street.

“The police vehicle made tactical contact with the rear of the accused’s vehicle.

“This was intended to get the accused’s vehicle off the road.

“It was aborted due to the locus.

“The accused drove up the road and turned into a car park belonging to Rosyth bowling club.

“The police vehicle managed to make tactical contact against the driver’s door, preventing the accused from leaving the vehicle.”

‘Ridiculous’ driving

Solicitor, Zander Flett, defending, said the chase had been short-lived, lasting around two minutes.

He said: “The pursuit stops before there’s time to authorise a full pursuit.

“The incident is fairly short-lived.

“He panics and he drives off. He stopped. He’s sorry.

“He accepts his driving was dangerous.”

Naismith, of Macbeth Road, Dunfermline, admitted driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and driving dangerously on various roads in Rosyth on November 14 last year.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Naismith his driving was “ridiculous” in a residential area and pointed out people have been killed on King’s Road.

Sentence was deferred for reports.