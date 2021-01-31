Sunday, January 31st 2021 Show Links
Police charge two teenagers in connection with an alleged robbery in Glenrothes

by Neil Henderson
January 31 2021, 1.46pm Updated: January 31 2021, 3.16pm
Police have charged two teenagers in connection with an alleged robbery at a convenience store in Glenrothes yesterday evening.

The incident took place shortly before 5pm on Saturday, January 30 at the Premier shop in Kenilworth Drive in the Caskieberran area of the town.

Police have confirmed that two 16-year-old youths will appear in court tomorrow in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, said: “Around 4.45 pm on Saturday, January 30, police received a report of an attempted robbery at a shop in Kenilworth Drive, Glenrothes.

“No-one was injured in the incident and two youths, aged 16 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Both men are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday 1 February, 2021.”

A police presence remained outside the shop throughout the evening as officers continued to investigate the incident.