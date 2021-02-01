IN FULL: Police charge two men in connection with disturbance that left three people needing hospital treatment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Armed police descended on a Fife town after three people were injured in an alleged knife attack.

Two men were charged by officers after a five-hour stand-off in Kennoway, Leven. The operation at Halfields Gardens is linked to an earlier disturbance, where three people including a 50-year-old woman were treated in hospital for “knife wounds.”

An eyewitness said one man suffered a cut to the hand while a female suffered a facial injury.

A second man is understood to remain in hospital awaiting surgery for a leg injury.

Police sealed off Halfields Court for over five hours.The alleged assault at Halfields Gardens was reported to police at around 12.40am on Saturday.

Just before midday, an ambulance and at least six police vehicles – including two armed response units – swooped on a property in nearby Halfields Court.

Armed officers sealed off the area after two men were reported to have secured themselves inside a ground floor flat.

After a stand off that lasted into late afternoon, officers eventually forced entry to the property before arresting one of the men inside.

One Halfields Court resident, who asked not to be named, said police had “swarmed the street having come out of nowhere”.

“Several police vans blocked the street and armed officers were also present,” she said.

“There was a lot of commotion and lots of residents were out watching what was going on.

“Police taped off the road as they continued to try and coax those inside to come out.

“I later saw police officers using a battering ram to break down the door to get inside.”

Another onlooker added: “It follows on from an earlier incident where three people were injured.

“It all got a bit mental with the amount of people coming to have a look, that’s why the police tapped the street off.

“I was shocked to see that amount of police especially as it included some who had guns.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40am on Saturday, February 27, we received a report of disturbance at a property in Halfields Gardens in Kennoway, Leven.

“Three people, a 25-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured and required medical treatment but their condition is not life threatening.

“A 34 year old man was arrested.

“Officers subsequently attended at another address in Halfields Court around 11.50am on Saturday, 27 February, as part of the ongoing investigation.

“A 27 year old man was traced nearby and arrested in connection with the above incident.

“The two men have been charged and are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, March 1.”