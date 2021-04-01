Fife thug battered New Zealand tourist while on leave from prison

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A violent thug from Fife assaulted a tourist while on home leave from an attempted murder prison sentence.

Callum Campbell-Dunn, 25, was serving a nine year prison sentence when he and girlfriend Megan Duffy, also 25, attacked New Zealander Loren McBride.

It was the Dalgety Bay man’s second sickening attack while at large during a custodial term.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Miss McBride was punched and kicked on the head and body during the sickening attack, in the capital’s Temple Park Crescent, on August 13 2019.

The court heard Campbell-Dunn “without warning” began to punch and kick Miss McBride. Moments later, Duffy joined in by grabbing the 25 year-old’s hair, before landing more blows.

Last month Campbell-Dunn admitted kicking and punching Miss McBride to her head and body to her injury.

Duffy pled guilty to punching and kicking Miss McBride to her head and body, stamping on her head causing her severe injury and permanent impairment “to the danger of her life.”

On Thursday, judge Lord Beckett told Campbell-Dunn he will serve an additional year for assaulting Miss McBride, once he has finished his nine-year term.

Duffy was jailed for 38 and a half months. Lord Beckett also ordered her to be supervised for 12 months following her release.

He said: “This was a serious assault committed against an entirely innocent and publicly-spirited young woman. She was brutally attacked.”

Unprovoked attack

Prosecution lawyer Lisa Gillespie QC told the court last month Campbell-Dunn had been allowed to visit his family from prison and Duffy was his partner.

They had been arguing in the street and Miss McBride approached.

She said: “Because Duffy looked distressed, the complainer intervened and asked if she was alright.

“Without warning, Campbell-Dunn lunged at the complainer and began to punch and kick her.

“Duffy then joined in, grabbing the complainer by the hair, kicking and punching her with both accused now attacking her at the same time.

“The complainer fell to the ground but was able to get back up.

“Trying to remove herself from the situation, the complainer walked away. Her friend had already walked off to call the police.

“Duffy followed the complainer and when she caught up with her grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

“She kicked the complainer to the head and body and stamped on her face.”

Took pictures of previous assault victim

In May 2016, Campbell-Dunn was jailed for nine years for attacking Daniel Horn, 21, in Dunfermline six months earlier.

Campbell-Dunn struck father-of-one Mr Horn with a traffic cone, punched him, stamped on his head and laughed as he took pictures of his victim lying on the ground.

Mr Horn, 21, had tried to stop an argument between the yob and his girlfriend.

He was left with life changing injuries and could no longer work to support his family.

Campbell-Dunn had been released from Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution three months before and would have been in custody at the time of the attack but for early release provisions.

He was freed after serving half of a 19-month sentence for a number of offences, including possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Duffy has also served time in prison.

In August 2016, she was given 120 days detention for attacking police officers.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Duffy had asked police to find her cigarettes before attacking them.

When the officers told her they could not help, Duffy lashed out and spat at them.

‘Prison saved his life’

On Thursday, Campbell-Dunn’s solicitor advocate Iain McSporran QC said his client had a “somewhat chaotic upbringing” having been “exposed to violence” as a young boy.

He said his client was “completely off the rails” when he attacked Mr Horn.

He added: “He believes he has matured greatly since the commission of that offence. He considers that prison saved his life.”

He said that Campbell-Dunn has now been diagnosed with a personality disorder and continues to see a psychologist on a weekly basis.

Tim Niven Smith, for Duffy, said: “She did express some remorse and accepted her responsibility.”