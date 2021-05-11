Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pupils and staff at 10 schools in Fife have been forced to self-isolate after being linked to a positive coronavirus case.

NHS Fife revealed the latest figures in its weekly update of Monday which lists schools where five or more people are self-isolating as a result of a positive case.

The name of schools in Fife where less than five potential contacts have been identified are not revealed to protect confidentiality.

The schools affected were predominantly in Kirkcaldy and West Fife.

NHS Fife listed the following schools as having five or more pupils or staff self-isolating:

Burntisland Primary School

Fair Isle Primary School – Kirkcaldy

Inverkeithing High School

Inzievar Primary School – Oakley

King’s Road Primary School – Rosyth

Kirkcaldy High School

Kirkcaldy West Primary School

St Columba’s RC High School – Dunfermline

Strathallan Primary School – Kirkcaldy

Woodmill High School – Dunfermline

13 positive cases were reported in Fife on May 10, according to the Scottish Government. Since Friday a total of 41 cases have been identified.

In the seven days leading up to May 7, Fife had a test positivity rate of 23.3 per 100,000.

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal the latest daily infection rates in her update due at around 12:15pm today.

The First Minister is expected to confirm if the country can move down to level two of the coronavirus restrictions plan.

According to the Scottish Government roadmap, a local authority area will be required to have a positivity rate of less than 50 per 100,000 to move to level two.