Abusive Fife man bit ex-partner on the head in horrific attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Levenmouth thug whose six-week campaign of bullying his former partner reached a crescendo with a horrific attack, has been jailed for almost two years.

Scott Lister was imprisoned for 23 months at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after subjecting the woman to more than a month of repeated abuse last year.

Lister pled guilty to a catalogue of cruel and violent acts in Leven and other places, when he appeared in court on April 20.

31-year-old Lister repeatedly attended her address uninvited last winter and refused to leave when asked to do so.

While at her home, he made threats to damage her property, acting on those threats at times.

He also threatened Ms McCormick with violence, repeatedly phoned her, shouted and swore at her and questioned her about her relationships.

Amongst the controlling actions Lister admitted to was making threats that he would post intimate photographs of the woman on social media.

No other disposal available

His tirade came to an end when he pushed her against a wall by her body, seized her by the neck and compressed it, restricting her from breathing.

He admitted to then biting her on the head in an act of horrific violence and to brandishing a knife, making claims he would harm himself.

Lister, of Sycamore Avenue in Methilhill, admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive to his victim between January 27 and March 10.

His defence solicitor said Lister “recognises his behaviour was appalling.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist sentenced Lister to 23 months behind bars, a further 11 months of post-release supervision and non-harassment orders against the woman and her family for five years for what he described as “six weeks of bullying which ended in a horrible attack.”

He said: “In cases such as this, the court will always consider if constructive disposals are available.

“The offence is so serious that custody is the only appropriate disposal.”