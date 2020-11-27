Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Early morning HGV crash closes busy Perthshire road

by Jamie Buchan
November 27 2020, 8.25am Updated: November 27 2020, 3.34pm
A busy Perthshire road has been closed by police following an early morning crash.

The accident on the A85 Lochearnhead to St Fillans happened just after 7am on Friday.

No one was injured in the smash, but police said part of the roadway has been damaged.

Traffic Scotland said the incident involved a HGV and the road is likely to remain closed in both directions for some time.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The A85 at St Fillans has been closed following a road traffic incident where part of a roadway has been damaged. Officers were called to the scene at around 7.10am on Friday.

“No-one was injured but the road is expected to be closed for some time to allow for recovery of the vehicle and to ensure the area is made safe.”

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

 