Early morning HGV crash closes busy Perthshire road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A busy Perthshire road has been closed by police following an early morning crash.

The accident on the A85 Lochearnhead to St Fillans happened just after 7am on Friday.

No one was injured in the smash, but police said part of the roadway has been damaged.

Traffic Scotland said the incident involved a HGV and the road is likely to remain closed in both directions for some time.

❗UPDATE⌚08.02#A85 RTC#A85 is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions between Lochearnhead – St Fillans due to an RTC with a HGV Emergency services are on site The road is likely to remain closed for some time#UseAltRoute #PlanAhead #DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/if54QbqkHq — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 27, 2020

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The A85 at St Fillans has been closed following a road traffic incident where part of a roadway has been damaged. Officers were called to the scene at around 7.10am on Friday.

“No-one was injured but the road is expected to be closed for some time to allow for recovery of the vehicle and to ensure the area is made safe.”

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.