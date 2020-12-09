Perth charity shop ‘in desperate need of volunteers’ after seeing neighbours close

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A boutique Perth charity shop is in “desperate need of volunteers” after its sister branch in Crieff closed earlier this year.

Bosses at the Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland store in the city centre are currently relying on senior secondary school pupils to help it keep trading.

The branch is appealing for people to help out with tasks such as working on the shop floor, processing donated stock, managing socially distanced queues and informing customers of safety and hygiene measures.

The charity said it was in “a fight for survival” at the beginning of September as management announced it was shutting its shop on Crieff High Street, as well as branched in Stirling and the west of Scotland.

Demand for services has doubled over the past year while the stores, a key revenue stream, were forced to close for several months.

Perth Academy pupil Nathan Hunter, 17, is among the student volunteers. He said: “My grandad suffered a stroke, so it feels good to support the charity and help in the store. I’m also learning new skills, for example, how to work a till. It’s great experience.

Brooke Sailor, 16, who is also a pupil at Perth Academy, said: “It gives me great experience working in retail for when I apply to a paid job in the future and it has helped me to improve my social skills. I really enjoy learning new tasks and gaining new experiences in customer service.”

Manager Sandra Kerr has asked anyone interested in helping to visit the branch on the corner of St John Street and the High Street, or call 01738 623939.