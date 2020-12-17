Perth fabric shop announces plan to commemorate 2020 with giant memory quilt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The exceptional highs and considerable lows of 2020 will be commemorated as part of a unique embroidery project.

Crafters are being encouraged to create a patchwork quilt with designs and images inspired by the last 12 months.

The unusual challenge was proposed by Trudy Duffy-Wigman, the owner of The Peacock and Tortoise fabric and quilting shop in Perth.

She wanted to create something special and poignant to mark the George Street store’s 10th anniversary in March.

“We have built up a group of loyal customers and we have a community of fantastic textile crafters around us,” said Trudy.

“We would have loved to have a big party in March, but that won’t be possible.

“Instead, we are creating the 2020/21 Memory Quilt Challenge for our wonderful quilting community and anyone else who would like to take part.”

Each participant is challenged to make a 12-inch square on the theme of “2020: Lockdown”.

Trudy said: “We’re asking people to think about what lockdown meant for them: Isolation, anxiety, sadness, loss – but perhaps also the NHS, clean air, no noise, a new hobby you’ve picked up, working from home or the neatest garden you’ve ever had.”

She said: “People can interpret it as they wish.”

When the squares are finished and collected at the shop, they will be put together to form a giant memory quilt, with all the expressions of lockdown stitched together for prosperity.

It is hoped it will then go on show in a local gallery or exhibition space.

“This is a non-competitive collaboration to gather everyone’s impressions of the year,” said Trudy. “You don’t have to be a customer or have been to our classes. This is open for anyone who can stitch a square together.”

Anyone who wants to take part can drop off or send their square to the Peacock and Tortoise at 29 George Street before February 20. The shop will also host online classes for expert tutors for anyone needing help.