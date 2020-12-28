Concern over timeframe to recruit psychiatrists in Tayside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health bosses are being urged to speed up efforts to recruit psychiatric staff across Tayside.

NHS Tayside is advertising for people to fill a series of long standing vacancies after concerns were raised about the high number of unfilled posts and the impact on patient care and waiting times.

However, interviews are unlikely to take place before February and lengthy notice periods in senior health service roles mean it could be closer to the summer before successful candidates are able to take up the reins.

It comes after Scottish Government Ministers were urged to intervene earlier this year when it emerged 14 out of 17 general adult psychiatry roles at the board were vacant.

Double-page print advertisements were printed in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) in the autumn, giving an indicative interview date of February 2 for consultant psychiatrist positions.

Perth and Kinross councillor Crawford Reid said: “While it is really good news indeed that the adverts have been placed, it is very disappointing that it has taken so long for this to happen.

“The service has been in crisis for many years.

“I am aware that there is often a three month notice period for medical staff, hopefully this can be minimised.”

The Strathallan Conservative, who has raised the alarm about vacancies previously, said NHS Tayside needed to be doing everything in its power to persuade people to settle in this area.

“Tayside is a wonderful area to live and work in. There are excellent schools and recreational facilities throughout the region,” he said.

“In light of a national shortage of psychiatry personnel, it is imperative that recruitment is aggressive and imaginative.”

NHS Tayside say the schedule laid out for filling the positions is in line with its efforts to hire staff in other departments.

“Attractive relocation packages” could be made available for candidates and where successful applicants can start straight away, they will, said a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside is currently running a UK wide recruitment campaign for consultant psychiatrists.

“The advert for posts was published in the BMJ in November with a closing date mid January.

“This timeframe is usual for clinical appointments.

“Interviews will be held at the start of February to allow us to interview and appoint staff as soon as possible, including newly qualified clinicians who will complete their training this summer.

“Where successful candidates can start immediately, this will happen.”