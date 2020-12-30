£50,000 investment made into conserving Perthshire woodlands thanks to hotel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A £50,000 investment has been made into conserving Perthshire woodlands after the funds were raised by Dunkeld House Hotel.

The hotel raised the funds over the years since 2012, when it joined the Supporting Perthshire Big Tree Country Scheme.

Under the scheme, the hotel’s guests had the choice to donate an optional pound per overnight stay.

Set up by Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust, the scheme allows hotels, B&Bs and businesses of all sizes across Perthshire to help the region’s natural spaces.

Managing Director of Dunkeld House Hotel, Arnold Schnegg said: “Dunkeld House Hotel appreciates all the effort and hard work that the Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust do for our beautiful area.

“We still believe we must look after and maintain all the beautiful species of trees that we have on our 280-acre estate.”

He added: “However, we could not have done this without our wonderful guests.

“Each guest that has contributed to the Trust over the years, we would like to put out a massive thank you to every one of you.”

Dunkeld House Hotel is also an active supporter of the Perthshire Conifer Conservation Programme.

It works to conserve some of the world’s most threatened conifer species by planting their saplings in safe-havens across Perthshire’s gardens, woods and forests.

PKCT’s Trust Director, Peter Quinn said: “We really cannot thank the Hotel and all its guests over the years for their ongoing support of the supporter scheme, dedication to Perthshire Big Tree Country and for working with us, especially given the difficult times that have faced the hospitality industry in 2020.

“£50,000 is an outstanding sum to have raised and has allowed us to develop access to and look after Perthshire’s incredible trees, stunning examples of which can be found in the hotel’s grounds.”

Since launching in 2007 at Gleneagles, the Supporting Perthshire Big Tree Country scheme has raised over £400,000 towards conservation and access project works.

Other members of the scheme include the Crieff Hydro, CLC Duchally Country Estate, Ballathie House Hotel, and The Comrie Hotel.

Any Perthshire organisations wishing to support the scheme can email Peter Quinn on peter.quinn@pkct.org for further information.