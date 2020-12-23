Police probe sightings of woman in River Tay after major search and rescue operation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are trying to confirm sightings of a woman in the River Tay which prompted a major air and water search on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were scrambled to Perth city centre after reports that two people were in the river.

Rescue boats were deployed to search the watercourse at around 9.25pm.

© Stuart Cowper

A coastguard helicopter from Prestwick also joined the hunt. Onlookers said it circled over the city centre for more than an hour, using a searchlight to cast round the water below.

It was also seen hovering low over the railway line in the city’s Craigie area just before midnight.

During the operation, coastguard crews on the ground were also involved in searches along Norrie Millar Walker, as well as the area below Rodney Gardens and on Moncrieffe Island.

Police Scotland confirmed they were looking for a woman who was seen going into the water near Commercial Street, beside historic Perth Bridge.

It was also thought someone may have gone into the water to rescue her.

The woman was described as having dark hair and was wearing a light coloured jacket.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that inquiries were ongoing, but there were no immediate plans to search the river again.

“At this time officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area and taking witness statements to ascertain if anyone did enter the water,” he said.

“There are currently no ongoing searches of the River Tay.”

An Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got a call from the ambulance service at about 9.25pm.

“There were reports of two people in the water.”

She said: “We sent out two boat teams, one from Perth and one from the Kingsway in Dundee, along with two appliances from Perth.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101, quoting case number 3321 of December 22.