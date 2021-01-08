Covid-19: Vaccine rollout begins for over-80s in Tayside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A number of GP practices across Tayside have begun offering the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine to patients aged over 80 this week.

82-year-old Lochee man, James Shaw, was one of the first patients in Scotland to be vaccinated on Monday.

Nineteen practices across Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross have begun offering vaccination to patients, with more GPs across the region set to join them from next week as more vaccine supplies become available.

Tayside is one of the first areas in the UK to offer Covid-19 vaccination in GP surgeries.

Thomas McConnachie, 85, was vaccinated at Lochee Health Centre on Monday and hopes that this can help lead to a return to normal life.

Mr McConnachie said: “It’s a worrying and sad time and I feel very fortunate that I was one of the first to receive this vaccination.

“Since the start of the pandemic I have been very careful and followed the guidance on staying apart and wearing a mask but I am aware when I am out that others don’t always.

“My advice to those who are offered this vaccination is to just go for it. We need to do everything we can that helps us and the vaccination is one of these things.”

Around 1,800 people are expected to be vaccinated in the first seven days of the programme.

The aim is to vaccinate all those aged over 80 in the area by the end of January and those who are eligible will be contacted directly by their GP practice when it is time for them to be vaccinated.

There is no need to contact your GP.

Associate Director of Public Health Dr Daniel Chandler said: “The efforts of our vaccination teams have been amazing and it is testament to a real whole team approach that sees the first over-80s in the general population have their jabs in Tayside.

“The availability and mobility of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine gives us the opportunity to start to roll out the biggest vaccine programme that the UK has ever seen across our communities.

“Over-80s are the first priority group and patients will be contacted directly to attend a vaccination session.

“We know that people are eager to get vaccinated and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work our way through the priority groups of those who are most at risk from the virus.”