Staff ‘mystified’ as Luncarty Post Office set to permanently close

The Luncarty Post Office will permanently close its doors next month.

The closure of the branch – in the Spar shop on Marshall Way – will mean locals will have to travel to Stanley or Perth to access Post Office services.

The Post Office says the closure is due to the operator’s resignation.

Locals say staff were “mystified” by the move, due to take effect on February 12.

Luncarty resident, Laurie Patton believes the closure will have a negative impact on locals, especially elderly people.

The 77-year-old said: “A friend of ours who lives near the Post Office, which is part of the Spar village shop here in Luncarty, had been in the shop [yesterday] morning and had been told by staff that they had received word this morning that the Post Office within the shop would close on February 12th.

“The staff were mystified as no reason had been given but were instructed to put up a notice to that effect.

“I have lived in the village most of my life and we have always had had a Post Office here.

“When I was in my late teens I even helped to deliver the Christmas mail around the village.”

He added: “Now the nearest Post office will be in Stanley which is two miles north of here – not handy for old people collecting pension money.

“The shop also had a service for villagers collecting medical prescriptions but that was stopped too.”

Disgruntled locals have since contacted politicians in a bid to seek further clarity on the closure.

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said: “The news of this closure will be a concern for the whole community.

“Residents of Luncarty, many of whom are elderly and do not drive, will now be faced with a five-mile round trip to their nearest Post Office. This is clearly not a sustainable solution, particularly in the midst of a pandemic.

“The situation is complicated by the lack of other potential service providers within the village. Accordingly, my office is currently liaising with the current operator to better understand the decision to withdraw this service.”

Meanwhile, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, John Nicolson echoed Mr Swinney’s concerns.

“I am very disappointed to hear that Luncarty Post Office is to temporarily close despite it being a vital community resource”, he said.

“Post offices in Perth and Kinross don’t just provide much needed postal services. They deliver pensions, benefits, and tax credit services too.

“I’m acutely aware that we’ve already suffered a number of bank closures in the past year which makes the Post Office now more vital than ever.”

He added: “I have written to the Post Office management to stress my opposition to the closure and to appeal for reopening and restoration of vital services as soon as possible.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Luncarty has resigned, which will take effect on Saturday 13 February at 12 noon. The store, where the Post Office, is based is remaining open.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community. We are currently investigating the options available to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.”

The nearest Post Office branches are Stanley Post Office on Percy Street and Argyll Road Post Office in North Muirton.