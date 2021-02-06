Letter from Prince of Wales delivered to 100-year-old Perth war hero who was shot down over Europe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth veteran who was shot down over Holland in the Second World War was sent a personal letter and bottle of malt whisky from Prince Charles to mark his 100th birthday.

Ernie Holmes, who lives at Kincarrathie House in Bridgend, had the gifts delivered to him on Friday by Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie.

Mr Holmes, who has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and French Croix de Guerre for his service, celebrated his centenary last week.

It was the latest milestone in a remarkable life, which included being shot down in Europe during the Second World War before being captured by Nazis.

Mr Holmes was on his way home after a night-time bombing raid in Germany when his aircraft was shot down, killing five members of the eight-man crew.

The Lancaster crashed over the Netherlands but he managed to parachute to safety and was taken in by farmer Fons van der Heijden, a member of the Dutch resistance.

Just days before the region was liberated, Fons, who had harboured many servicemen, was taken out of church by Nazis and shot.

The letter from the Prince of Wales contained his “warmest congratulations” and wishes for the happiest of birthdays.

It said: “If I may say so, it was humbling to learn of your experiences as a Lancaster pilot during the Second World War and your survival after you and your crew were so tragically shot down over Holland in May 1944.

“The story of Fons van der Heijden and his many courageous acts of selfless kindness to yourself and countless others was particularly moving and made all the more so by the tragedy of his death just before the liberation.

“I can only say that your outstanding courage, relentless determination and devotion to duty will never be forgotten by a most grateful country and I do so hope that you will have a very special day, as far as the current, very difficult circumstances allow.

“This brings you my greatest admiration and most inadequate gratitude for your extraordinary and exemplary service with the Royal Air Force all those years ago, together with my kindest possible wishes.”