Perth residents jump into action to help clear gridlocked Glasgow Road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Neighbours who live on a busy Perth junction helped free up traffic after a lorry jack-knifed in the snow on a main artery.

Courier country was plunged into traffic chaos when Storm Darcy struck on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4.30pm, a flatbed truck skidded and got stuck in the snow on Perth’s Glasgow Road, near to the city’s mosque.

Two other cars also became stuck and the usually bustling thoroughfare ground to a halt.

With emergency services stretched across the region, local resident Amy Phillips and a band of neighbours jumped into action and began guiding traffic through while helping push stranded vehicles out the way.

The former soldier said: “To be honest, you couldn’t tell if it had been gritted or not, so much snow had fallen.

“Three of four gritters have been since. I’ve never seen it get like this before here.

“At first, we could see a lot of cars really struggling and it looked dangerous. A lorry had jack-knifed just down the road.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“The drama all seemed to be at the turning into Rose Crescent. Myself and two sets of neighbours were helping traffic move and not get stuck.”

Police eventually arrived and since the gridlock was untangled, Amy says she’s seen supermarket lorries spend 20 minutes trying to scale the slippery slope.

She has already joked with her neighbours that they’ll be ready for round two on Wednesday.