A sex offender who incited his rottweiler to attack two schoolgirls has been jailed for the second time in a week.

Martin Reeves encouraged the dog to chase the girls and they were forced to run across a road without looking as they tried to escape.

Reeves was found guilty of attacking the 14 and 15-year-old girls in Balhousie Street, Perth, after a trial at the city’s sheriff court.

He was found guilty of assaulting the teenagers by repeatedly inciting his rottweiler to menace, attack, injure and pursue them on June 16, last year.

The teenagers told the court they had not done anything to annoy the dog and Reeves had not been provoked into setting it upon them.

They described how they saw the rottweiler bare its teeth and they both felt they had to run away across the road at speed to avoid being bitten.

Sheriff Neil Bowie imposed a three-month prison sentence but said it should run concurrently with a 74-week term imposed on Reeves last week for a sexual offence.

Sex offender

In that case, a hunt for a missing child led to her being discovered under the bed of 33-year-old paedophile Reeves, who had lured her to his South William Street home to have sex with her in December last year.

He subsequently admitted sexually assaulting and injuring the 15-year-old girl by repeatedly having sex with her.

Solicitor David Holmes told Perth Sheriff Court during that case his client was an alcoholic who had been left traumatised by seeing his father choke to death two years ago.

Reeves shouted at the officers who found the girl: “There’s nothing wrong with a 16-year-old and a 33-year-old, you a***holes.”

He denied being aware of her age.