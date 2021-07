A teenage “vampire” who was hunted down by Perth residents after a sex attack on a young girl has been locked up.

The semi-naked 17-year-old went on a terrifying rampage through a housing estate in the city’s Muirton area after binge watching a supernatural TV show and downing a cocktail of strong alcoholic drinks.

During the broad daylight assault, he told his terrified victim he was going to drag her into woods and rape her.