Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Delays to train services in Perthshire as region hit by heavy rain

By Neil Henderson
July 27 2021, 5.55pm

Train services through Perthshire are being disrupted by heavy rain – as forecasters warn the country could be hit by thunderstorms.

ScotRail says there are delays to services because of speed restrictions between Perth and Blair Atholl, as well as Dalwhinnie and Kingussie.

Services are running up to 20 minutes late as a result of the downpours.

It comes after an amber warning for thunderstorms was issued for parts of Tayside and Fife.

A yellow warning is in place for a wider area, while a further amber warning for rain in the north of Scotland will be in force from 6am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

SEPA has 15 flood alerts active across the country.

Motorists warned to expect difficult driving conditions due to the severe weather.

The Scottish Government is urging people to plan ahead and use caution when travelling and heading outdoors.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The decision by the Met Office to issue the Amber warning signals a potentially damaging and dangerous risk of flooding in some areas.

“Flooding could happen quickly, even in areas not usually prone to flooding.

‘Communities might become cut off’

“Some communities might become cut off if roads flood, and power cuts might occur.

“Please take extra care if you are out and about, do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water, avoid camping near watercourses and ensure water conditions are safe if spending time in the water.”

Douglas Cairns, from Transport Scotland, said: “The multi-agency response team will be operational throughout the warning period to monitor conditions on the network.

“Our trunk road operating companies have started drainage inspections at known flooding hotspots and will continue to proactively monitor them, using specialist equipment where required.

“It’s important people plan their journeys before they set off and make sure their routes are available.”

David Faichney, SEPA’s duty flooding manager, said: “It’s important that those out and about, holidaying, engaging in activities near rivers and streams or out hillwalking are aware of the hazards and stay safe.

Rising river levels

“Some rivers and streams can rise to dangerous levels very quickly, so avoid camping near water and be very mindful of conditions if considering activities such as swimming or canoeing.

“Fifteen regional flood alerts have been issued.

“People living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their journeys and consider the steps they need to take.

“Be prepared, including keeping flood protection products, such as sandbags, in place in high-risk areas.”

