Friarton Bridge: A90 reopens following police incident

Drivers faced delays on Friday afternoon after the Friarton Bridge in Perth was closed.

Police shut the southbound carriageway at around 2pm.

It is understood it followed concerns being raised for a man, who was later traced.

The incident caused tailbacks on the A90 as far as the turn-off for Kinfauns, with motorists warned to expect delays through the area.

One driver reported that the carriageway was “gridlocked”.

The road reopened just before 2.30pm.