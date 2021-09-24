Friarton Bridge: A90 reopens following police incident By Katy Scott September 24 2021, 2.29pm Updated: September 24 2021, 2.38pm The Friarton Bridge is closed southbound. Drivers faced delays on Friday afternoon after the Friarton Bridge in Perth was closed. Police shut the southbound carriageway at around 2pm. It is understood it followed concerns being raised for a man, who was later traced. Google traffic data showed long queues heading towards the Friarton Bridge on Friday. The incident caused tailbacks on the A90 as far as the turn-off for Kinfauns, with motorists warned to expect delays through the area. One driver reported that the carriageway was “gridlocked”. The road reopened just before 2.30pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier A90 reopens southbound after crash north of Dundee Tay Road Bridge re-opens after controversial works finish two days early 30-minute delays for Dundee-bound traffic on A90 as roadworks start at Inchture Man taken to hospital with head injuries following crash between car and lorry on Dundee A90