Home News Perth & Kinross

Former driving test centre in Perth to become assisted living bedsits

By Emma Duncan
December 24 2021, 12.00pm
The former test centre site on Rannoch Road in Perth is to become assisted living accommodation for young people.
A former driving test centre in Perth will be transformed into assisted living accommodation for young people.

The Rannoch Road site will become two bedsits, with en-suite bathrooms and a communal kitchen and lounge.

Perth and Kinross Council will run the facility with the local health and social care partnership to provide assisted accommodation for young people as they move into independent living.

How will it look?

Drawings alongside the council’s application show almost all of the existing doors and shape of the building will not change but some windows and doors will be removed or changed.

The existing reception area will be made bigger and turned into an office.

One of the three former offices and nearby kitchen found on the left of the building, will be turned into the first bedsit.

The existing toilet will become an en-suite bathroom with a bath and electric shower. A third door will be created to allow access to the room.

How the new facility will look inside, according to drawings alongside the application

The second office will be turned into a communal kitchen and lounge and the third office will be the second bedsit. The existing bathroom will be turned into an en-suite.

There is to not be any car parking but it will be well linked to public transport and within cycling and walking distance of local amenities. A condition was attached to the application that cycling parking be provided.

No objections were received in response to the application.

The site on Rannoch Road in Perth.

There is a chance that bats are living in the roof of the existing building, if any are found work must stop immediately and the council must contact NatureScot at Battleby for advice. It is recommended work which may disturb bats take place in spring or autumn.

This is the fourth planning application to turn the test centre into a house.

The first was approved but never came to fruition. The others were withdrawn.

A Perth a Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council is working in partnership with Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership to convert the former driving test centre into assisted accommodation for young people to help them move into independent living.”

