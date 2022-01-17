Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire schoolgirl joining prestigious Harvard women’s rugby team

By Caroline Spencer
January 17 2022, 1.51pm Updated: January 17 2022, 2.33pm
Charlotte Gilmour is heading for Harvard.

A Perthshire schoolgirl will be heading to Massachusetts this summer to join the prestigious Harvard women’s rugby team.

Strathallan School student Charlotte Gilmour will be travelling across the pond to study at the Ivy League institution.

The 17-year-old is the first Strathallan pupil recruited to the oldest rugby club in North America.

Charlotte – who was selected for the U18 Futures Scottish rugby squad in 2019 – says she is delighted to be taking this next step in her career, having first picked up a ball aged eight.

‘Different brand of rugby in the US’

She said: “I’m so excited to rise to the new challenge.

“They play a different brand of rugby in the United States so I can’t wait to head out there and get started.”

Charlotte was awarded the Arkwright Engineering Scholarship in 2020, one of the most esteemed scholarships in the UK.

Charlotte is also a keen sailor and hockey player, having helped secure two national school championships for Strathallan 1st XI hockey.

Charlotte has been an outstanding student, leading on initiatives and exemplifying our core values

Mark Lauder, headmaster of Strathallan, said: “Charlotte’s drive and commitment makes it easy to see why she has been recruited across the pond to one of the world’s top universities.

“Ever since she joined us, Charlotte has been an outstanding student, leading on initiatives and exemplifying our core values and school motto: hard work conquers all.

“Well done, Charlotte, we cannot wait to see what you do next.”

Covid restrictions on outdoor events and matches lifted

