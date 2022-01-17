Perthshire schoolgirl joining prestigious Harvard women’s rugby team

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perthshire schoolgirl will be heading to Massachusetts this summer to join the prestigious Harvard women’s rugby team.

Strathallan School student Charlotte Gilmour will be travelling across the pond to study at the Ivy League institution.

The 17-year-old is the first Strathallan pupil recruited to the oldest rugby club in North America.

Charlotte – who was selected for the U18 Futures Scottish rugby squad in 2019 – says she is delighted to be taking this next step in her career, having first picked up a ball aged eight.

‘Different brand of rugby in the US’

She said: “I’m so excited to rise to the new challenge.

“They play a different brand of rugby in the United States so I can’t wait to head out there and get started.”

Charlotte was awarded the Arkwright Engineering Scholarship in 2020, one of the most esteemed scholarships in the UK.

Charlotte is also a keen sailor and hockey player, having helped secure two national school championships for Strathallan 1st XI hockey.

Charlotte has been an outstanding student, leading on initiatives and exemplifying our core values

Mark Lauder, headmaster of Strathallan, said: “Charlotte’s drive and commitment makes it easy to see why she has been recruited across the pond to one of the world’s top universities.

“Ever since she joined us, Charlotte has been an outstanding student, leading on initiatives and exemplifying our core values and school motto: hard work conquers all.

“Well done, Charlotte, we cannot wait to see what you do next.”