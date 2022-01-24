Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Mystery man ‘Pat’ sells historic whisky collection with Perth auctioneer

By George Mair
January 24 2022, 12.02am
The man known only as Pat, left, and Joe Wilson of Whisky Auctioneer.
A whisky buff who travelled the world in pursuit of bottles, has made history after selling his personal collection – the largest in the world to come to auction.

Working with Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer, the collector known only as “Pat” sold his collection of 9070 bottles for a total of £3,360,000.

Pat’s Whisk(e)y Collection took over 12 months to auction off across a series of specially curated monthly spotlight auctions and dedicated sales.

Thousands of bottles

Dubbed the most complete picture of whisky ever brought to market, it featured in excess of 5,000 Scotch single malts, 1,000 blended whiskies, 6,00 American whiskeys and hundreds of often overlooked grain whiskies and independent bottlings.

Pat spent more than 15 years collecting, after buying his first bottles – the Douglas Laing Old and Rare Platinum Selection – around 2005 on the recommendation of a work colleague.

Initially a whisky novice, his determination to explore and taste every area of whisky soon outstripped his ability to open the bottles he was acquiring and so began his collection.

Collection sold online

He sold the bottles through Whisky Auctioneer, who describe themselves as “the world’s leading online platform for buying and selling whisky and spirits at auction”.

Highlights included a Brora 1972 Rare Malts 22 Year Old that made a hammer price of £20,500; a Glenfarclas 1952 Family Cask #1712 that fetched £18,000; and a Highland Park 50 Year Old 2018 Release that sold for £15,000.

The collection also included sought-after Japanese distilleries such as a Karuizawa 35 Year Old Bourbon Cask #8518 / Emerald Geisha that made £9,200.

One sale also raised £26,134,90 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Iain McClune, Founder of Whisky Auctioneer, said Pat’s collection had been one of the company’s biggest success stories, likely never to be replicated on the secondary market.

One-off chance for collectors

Mr McClune said: “Pat’s Whisk(e)y Collection was historic, a once in a lifetime chance for whisky lovers old and new to bid on some of the most diverse bottles on the secondary market.

“The variety of whiskies on offer was unique, with whiskies accessible at every price point, hopefully inspiring the next generation of collectors.

“It’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see a collection as large and diverse as this one, meaning this auction will go down in whisky history, setting a precedent for future collectors.”

Pat, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Building a whisky collection was never actually my original goal – I simply wanted to try everything and there were so many releases, distilleries and countries to explore.

The end of an ‘incredible journey’

“When I reached over 2000 bottles, I decided to create a collection that represented the full picture of whisky and for me that meant everything from non-age statements, blends and world whiskies to the rarest examples — a true showcase of all sides of such a varied spirit.

“Selling the collection was a deeply emotional process for me since it has been such a huge part of my life.

“I feel this incredible journey has culminated in a fitting finale with these bottles entered back into the market so other people can enjoy them, perhaps with some added knowledge gained alongside.

“My journey with whisky is not over but I hope my approach will inspire whisky lovers and future collectors to be diverse and eclectic when constructing their own collections. Anyone can collect whisky and good whisky can be discovered anywhere and at any price.”

