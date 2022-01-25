Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross cycling event in aid of CHAS returns after two-year absence

By Caroline Spencer
January 25 2022, 4.50pm Updated: January 26 2022, 9.34am
From left to right; Isla and Marion Riddell; Lyndsey Stobie (CHAS), Jeff Wall (Sportive Kinross), Rory Maddocks (Kinross High School), Jane Timperley (Kinross Cycling Club), Stuart McDonald (Kinross High School teacher).
From left to right; Isla and Marion Riddell; Lyndsey Stobie (CHAS), Jeff Wall (Sportive Kinross), Rory Maddocks (Kinross High School), Jane Timperley (Kinross Cycling Club), Stuart McDonald (Kinross High School teacher).

A popular Kinross cycling event in aid of children’s hospices is set to return after a two-year hiatus.

The once-annual Sportive Kinross will be back on Saturday April 30, with hundreds of cyclists expected to take on one of three routes

The event is in aid of Children’s Hospices across Scotland (CHAS) and has raised £75,000 for the charity, which runs Rachel House in Kinross, since its inception in 2011.

Event organiser David Haining said: “Sportive Kinross is one of the most popular cycling events in Scotland and has sold out every year it has been run.

Run by volunteers of Kinross Cycling Club, Sportive Kinross will this year offer a commemorative jersey to mark its 10th event.

The Sportive Kinross anniversary jersey.

The club has paired up with design students at Kinross High School and keen artist Isla Riddell, who receives support at Rachel House.

Design student Rory Maddocks, a keen cyclist himself, designed the jersey using graphics created by Isla.

Donna Nicoll, left, Isla Riddell, centre, Marion Riddell right, at Rachel House.

David added: “The club would like to thank Isla for her wonderful drawings, Rory for his design skills, Stuart McDonald, design teacher at Kinross High School, as well as our sponsors Synergy Cycles of Auchterarder and Tunnock.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]