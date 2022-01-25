Kinross cycling event in aid of CHAS returns after two-year absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Kinross cycling event in aid of children’s hospices is set to return after a two-year hiatus.

The once-annual Sportive Kinross will be back on Saturday April 30, with hundreds of cyclists expected to take on one of three routes

The event is in aid of Children’s Hospices across Scotland (CHAS) and has raised £75,000 for the charity, which runs Rachel House in Kinross, since its inception in 2011.

Event organiser David Haining said: “Sportive Kinross is one of the most popular cycling events in Scotland and has sold out every year it has been run.

Run by volunteers of Kinross Cycling Club, Sportive Kinross will this year offer a commemorative jersey to mark its 10th event.

The club has paired up with design students at Kinross High School and keen artist Isla Riddell, who receives support at Rachel House.

Design student Rory Maddocks, a keen cyclist himself, designed the jersey using graphics created by Isla.

David added: “The club would like to thank Isla for her wonderful drawings, Rory for his design skills, Stuart McDonald, design teacher at Kinross High School, as well as our sponsors Synergy Cycles of Auchterarder and Tunnock.”