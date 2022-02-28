Police investigating Conservative candidates’ Facebook posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police investigating Conservative candidates’ Facebook posts

By Kathryn Anderson, local democracy reporter
February 28 2022, 6.16pm
The public will vote in council elections on May 5.
Police Scotland is investigating a claim that three Conservative candidates for Perth and Kinross posted false information on social media.

It is understood the returning officer forwarded the complaint to Police Scotland on Monday morning.

A complaint was made to the returning officer over information the candidates posted on Facebook as part of their campaign for the upcoming local elections.

Over the weekend, Conservative candidates Andy Chan, Calum Milne and Noah Khogali all claimed the Conservatives put forward the lowest council tax increase proposal at last week’s PKC budget-setting meeting.

A couple of days later Mr Milne – candidate for Perth City South – posted: “At a time when money is tight, only the Perth and Kinross Conservative-led administration proposed the lowest increase.”

He then posted a bar chart which showed the council tax proposals put forward by the Conservative, SNP and Liberal Democrat groups – but not the Independent/Labour group.

Fellow Perth City South candidate Mr Chan repeated the claim on his page and posted the same graph. He then encouraged voters to ask him questions about the council budget.

Mr Chan said: “Council taxes will be going up, but the Scottish Conservatives have kept it lower than any other party was proposing. If you have any questions about the budget, please get in touch and I can go into some more depth.”

‘Tories are up to their usual tricks’

The Conservative administration’s proposal of a 2.5% increase – which was voted through – was in fact the second lowest proposal. The Independent and Labour group – the council’s smallest political group – proposed a council tax freeze.

Strathearn Conservative candidate Mr Khogali repeated the comments made by MrChan on Facebook claiming the Conservatives offered the lowest council tax rate and encouraging voters to address him with any budget queries.

All three posts have now been deleted.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey’s complaint to the returning officer is understood to have been forwarded to the police over concerns they breach the Representation of the People Act.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey said: “This campaign has not even officially started yet but the Tories are up to their usual tricks. Perhaps even they can’t believe that they went for higher taxes in Perth than Labour did? Council tax is regressive and hits poorest hardest. I’ve lodged a complaint with the RO (returning officer).”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a report has been received.

“The information is being assessed and officers are liaising with the Electoral Commission.”

A PKC spokesperson said it would be inappropriate for the council to comment while a live investigation is under way.

‘To avoid any confusion the post has now been deleted’

A spokesperson for the Perth and Kinross Conservatives said: “The graphic was published following the setting of the council tax rates at Perth and Kinross Council last week. It depicted the three council tax increases along with a series of other graphics which illustrated aspects of how public money would be spent over the coming year. The council tax graphic showed the three main political parties and the rises which they proposed of which the Scottish Conservatives, at 2.5%, was the lowest increase. To avoid any confusion the post has now been deleted.”

Voters will head to the polls on May 5 for the council elections.

