First look at Kinloch Rannoch community hub with bar, restaurant, IT suite and more

New images and details have been revealed for the proposed community hub at Kinloch Rannoch.

Plans have been formally lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to turn the former outdoor centre into a facility for use by locals.

The submission of a full planning application comes just months after the project received £250,000 of funding from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

What is included in the plans?

Rannoch Community Trust, which is behind the proposals, says it identified several services and amenities that are needed in the area.

The transformation of the building would include the creation of a bar and restaurant, office and conference space, an IT suite and a garden.

Proposed opening hours are 8.30am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and 8.30am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

A design statement submitted with the plans says: “The aim of the project is to create a vibrant, community focused multi-use space that will serve a variety of different aspects of the local community while generating revenue through a community-owned bar and restaurant.

“The existing building will be reimagined to include a new schedule of accommodation with contemporary extensions forming a new entrance and seating area along with a new commercial kitchen space.

“The proposals will also aim to strengthen existing path networks in and around the site, providing new and improved connections to the hub for the community.”

It also vows that excess profit generated will be invested through the trust to support “future projects and development within the local community”.

What is the history of the building?

The building was constructed in 1840 as a primary school for the village.

When a new school opened in 1965 the property became vacant.

It was repurposed as an outdoor activity centre in the 1980s, offering residential courses and education, before shutting down permanently in 2019.

In 2020 Rannoch Community Trust made a bid for the site through community asset transfer, which was accepted.

What will the hub look like?

3D images submitted with the planning application, created by Perth-based Studio East Architects, show what the hub will look like inside and out, if approved.

What happens next?

The planning application has been formally lodged with Perth and Kinross Council for consideration.

It is expected to be approved by May, though the timeline may change if it is called in for consideration by councillors.

The trust is keen to start work on the building later this year, though no specific opening date has yet been confirmed.