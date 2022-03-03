First look at Kinloch Rannoch community hub with bar, restaurant, IT suite and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

First look at Kinloch Rannoch community hub with bar, restaurant, IT suite and more

By Caroline Spencer
March 3 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 3 2022, 9.07am
New images show how the hub will look. Credit: Studio East Architects.
New images show how the hub will look. Credit: Studio East Architects.

New images and details have been revealed for the proposed community hub at Kinloch Rannoch.

Plans have been formally lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to turn the former outdoor centre into a facility for use by locals.

The submission of a full planning application comes just months after the project received £250,000 of funding from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

What is included in the plans?

Rannoch Community Trust, which is behind the proposals, says it identified several services and amenities that are needed in the area.

The transformation of the building would include the creation of a bar and restaurant, office and conference space, an IT suite and a garden.

Proposed opening hours are 8.30am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and 8.30am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The former outdoor centre in Kinloch Rannoch.

A design statement submitted with the plans says: “The aim of the project is to create a vibrant, community focused multi-use space that will serve a variety of different aspects of the local community while generating revenue through a community-owned bar and restaurant.

“The existing building will be reimagined to include a new schedule of accommodation with contemporary extensions forming a new entrance and seating area along with a new commercial kitchen space.

“The proposals will also aim to strengthen existing path networks in and around the site, providing new and improved connections to the hub for the community.”

It also vows that excess profit generated will be invested through the trust to support “future projects and development within the local community”.

What is the history of the building?

The building was constructed in 1840 as a primary school for the village.

When a new school opened in 1965 the property became vacant.

It was repurposed as an outdoor activity centre in the 1980s, offering residential courses and education, before shutting down permanently in 2019.

In 2020 Rannoch Community Trust made a bid for the site through community asset transfer, which was accepted.

What will the hub look like?

3D images submitted with the planning application, created by Perth-based Studio East Architects, show what the hub will look like inside and out, if approved.

What happens next?

The planning application has been formally lodged with Perth and Kinross Council for consideration.

It is expected to be approved by May, though the timeline may change if it is called in for consideration by councillors.

The trust is keen to start work on the building later this year, though no specific opening date has yet been confirmed.

Plans for major leisure development at disused Perthshire quarry

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]