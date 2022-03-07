A9 drivers warned of disruption near Perth as delayed roadworks get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A9 drivers warned of disruption near Perth as delayed roadworks get under way

By Alasdair Clark
March 7 2022, 2.52pm Updated: March 7 2022, 6.16pm
A9 near Inveralmond, Perth, where roadworks are planned later this week
Roadworks get under way on the A9 near Perth later this week.

Drivers using the A9 near Perth are being warned about delays as roadworks get under way later this week.

Resurfacing work is due to take place between the Inveralmond roundabout and the McDiarmid junction.

The work will start on Thursday and is scheduled to be completed by next Monday, with several lane closures planned throughout.

This will include a contraflow system between Inveralmond Roundabout to the McDiarmid on-slip, from 7.30pm on Friday until work is completed.

The McDiarmid off-slip will also be closed throughout, with traffic diverted via Broxden Roundabout.

Bear Scotland says the work had originally been planned to take place last year but had to be rescheduled due to adverse weather.

Ian Stewart, from Bear Scotland, said: “This £330,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this busy section of the A9 in Perth, ensuring the integrity the network remains at the highest of standards.

“We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the scheme as quickly as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists again for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.”

