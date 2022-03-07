A9 drivers warned of disruption near Perth as delayed roadworks get under way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers using the A9 near Perth are being warned about delays as roadworks get under way later this week.

Resurfacing work is due to take place between the Inveralmond roundabout and the McDiarmid junction.

The work will start on Thursday and is scheduled to be completed by next Monday, with several lane closures planned throughout.

This will include a contraflow system between Inveralmond Roundabout to the McDiarmid on-slip, from 7.30pm on Friday until work is completed.

The McDiarmid off-slip will also be closed throughout, with traffic diverted via Broxden Roundabout.

Bear Scotland says the work had originally been planned to take place last year but had to be rescheduled due to adverse weather.

Ian Stewart, from Bear Scotland, said: “This £330,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this busy section of the A9 in Perth, ensuring the integrity the network remains at the highest of standards.

“We have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible to complete the scheme as quickly as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists again for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.”