Perth Academy pupil suffers significant burns due to misuse of aerosol canister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils have been asked not to bring aerosol cans and lighters to a Perth school after a pupil suffered significant burns due to misuse of a canister.

The incident happened at lunchtime on Thursday, March 24 at a nearby reservoir.

It follows two other occasions where the school has had to remove deodorant cans and lighters from pupils.

Perth Academy’s headteacher Eleanor Paul has written to parents asking for their support in checking school bags and ensuring pupils do not bring aerosols or lighters to school.

Pupils are being asked to stay on campus and bring a roll-on or solid form of deodorant as opposed to a deodorant spray.

‘Check your child’s belongings’

On Friday March 25, Mrs Paul told parents/guardians: “Yesterday, one of our junior pupils suffered significant burns caused by the misuse of an aerosol canister.

“This happened off site in the nearby reservoir at lunchtime. There have been two other instances recently where we have removed deodorant cans and lighters from pupils who were attempting to misuse them.

“Please check your child’s belongings before they come to school and ensure they are not bringing these items to school.

“If your child routinely carries deodorant they should switch to roll-on or solid options instead please.

“The vast majority of our young people act safely and responsibly however I am sure you will agree that we would not want any other young person or their family to have to experience something similar and so I would ask for your full support in this new rule.

“I would also ask that with their safety in mind you encourage your child to remain on campus at lunchtimes.”

Local councillors have wished the pupil a speedy recovery and welcomed the “decisive action” taken by the headteacher in response.

‘Wish pupil speedy recovery’

Conservative councillor and lifelong learning convener Caroline Shiers said: “I fully support the letter from Mrs Paul.

“I wish the young person a speedy recovery and hope that this incident might highlight the dangers of this activity.

“I would encourage parents to have a discussion with their young people and to encourage them to be aware of the dangers that this type of behaviour can bring.”

Perth Academy is in the Perth City South ward.

And Perth City South SNP Councillor Sheila McCole said: “This is a very distressing incident for the young person involved and their family, and I wish the pupil involved a speedy recovery.

“Although this accident happened off-site from the school grounds. I welcome the decisive action taken by the headteacher, Mrs Paul, to alert all pupils and parents to the risk associated with aerosol containers and open flames.

“The pupils I meet are invariably responsible young people who I’m confident will respond accordingly to the letter from their headteacher.”

Lib Dem Perth City South councillor Liz Barrett said: “I am deeply shocked by the irresponsible and dangerous actions of a very small minority of pupils, and I completely agree with the prompt action by the headteacher. I also hope that the pupil involved makes a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said it would be inappropriate for the council to comment on individual pupils.