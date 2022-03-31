Perth Academy pupil suffers significant burns due to misuse of aerosol canister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Perth Academy pupil suffers significant burns due to misuse of aerosol canister

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 31 2022, 7.24pm Updated: April 1 2022, 6.08am
Perth Academy.

Pupils have been asked not to bring aerosol cans and lighters to a Perth school after a pupil suffered significant burns due to misuse of a canister.

The incident happened at lunchtime on Thursday, March 24 at a nearby reservoir.

It follows two other occasions where the school has had to remove deodorant cans and lighters from pupils.

Perth Academy’s headteacher Eleanor Paul has written to parents asking for their support in checking school bags and ensuring pupils do not bring aerosols or lighters to school.

Pupils are being asked to stay on campus and bring a roll-on or solid form of deodorant as opposed to a deodorant spray.

‘Check your child’s belongings’

On Friday March 25, Mrs Paul told parents/guardians: “Yesterday, one of our junior pupils suffered significant burns caused by the misuse of an aerosol canister.

“This happened off site in the nearby reservoir at lunchtime. There have been two other instances recently where we have removed deodorant cans and lighters from pupils who were attempting to misuse them.

“Please check your child’s belongings before they come to school and ensure they are not bringing these items to school.

“If your child routinely carries deodorant they should switch to roll-on or solid options instead please.

Perth Academy headteacher Eleanor Paul.

“The vast majority of our young people act safely and responsibly however I am sure you will agree that we would not want any other young person or their family to have to experience something similar and so I would ask for your full support in this new rule.

“I would also ask that with their safety in mind you encourage your child to remain on campus at lunchtimes.”

Local councillors have wished the pupil a speedy recovery and welcomed the “decisive action” taken by the headteacher in response.

‘Wish pupil speedy recovery’

Conservative councillor and lifelong learning convener Caroline Shiers said: “I fully support the letter from Mrs Paul.

“I wish the young person a speedy recovery and hope that this incident might highlight the dangers of this activity.

“I would encourage parents to have a discussion with their young people and to encourage them to be aware of the dangers that this type of behaviour can bring.”

Perth Academy is in the Perth City South ward.

And Perth City South SNP Councillor Sheila McCole said: “This is a very distressing incident for the young person involved and their family, and I wish the pupil involved a speedy recovery.

“Although this accident happened off-site from the school grounds. I welcome the decisive action taken by the headteacher, Mrs Paul, to alert all pupils and parents to the risk associated with aerosol containers and open flames.

Councillor Sheila McCole.

“The pupils I meet are invariably responsible young people who I’m confident will respond accordingly to the letter from their headteacher.”

Lib Dem Perth City South councillor Liz Barrett said: “I am deeply shocked by the irresponsible and dangerous actions of a very small minority of pupils, and I completely agree with the prompt action by the headteacher. I also hope that the pupil involved makes a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said it would be inappropriate for the council to comment on individual pupils.

