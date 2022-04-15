Highland Perthshire residents fear return of dirty campers ‘destroying’ beauty spots as summer looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Highland Perthshire residents fear return of dirty campers ‘destroying’ beauty spots as summer looms

By Hannah Ballantyne
April 15 2022, 12.52pm Updated: April 15 2022, 7.42pm
Dirty campers left behind 40 bottles of booze during one evening last summer in Pitlochry.
Residents of Highland Perthshire fear the return of dirty campers as summer looms.

Warmer weather and longer days normally bring joy to people living in beauty spots but the area has been blighted by litter, fires and excrement during the last two summers.

Now locals are becoming increasingly concerned they are facing another season of misery.

‘Horrifying’

Kinloch Rannoch resident Andrew Jackson, who is a member of a local walking group, fears local beauty spots will be ruined if visitors do not clean up after themselves.

It comes after an elderly dog was poisoned by drugs left at Loch Rannoch last year, just one of hundreds of anti-social incidents.

The clean-up operation after a particularly bad dirty camping incident near Pitlochry.

Andrew said: “Our area was over-run with people camping last summer and leaving rubbish behind them.

“This is such a beautiful area and I am concerned campers will destroy it.

“As someone who lives round here, it’s really horrifying seeing local spots be ruined by rubbish left by irresponsible campers.

“Look after the areas you visit, it’s not hard to do.”

Dirty campers left behind mounds of rubbish in Pitlochry.

Aberfeldy resident Sally Murray, who campaigns for improvements to the tourism offering in her area, thinks cheaper official sites would help reduce irresponsible camping.

“I think we need to look at the models of other countries where there are lots of small basic campsites, often in wooded areas that have very basic facilities and are not expensive,” she said.

“Then we need massive fines for anyone who litters, cuts down trees or empties their tanks in the countryside.”

How can dirty campers be stopped?

Last year Perth and Kinross Council recruited seven countryside rangers to advise and educate campers.

The rangers have already returned for this year.

As well as talking to visitors, they can also re-assure locals and clear up litter and abandoned campsites.

Countryside rangers with councillors Angus Forbes (second left) and Murray Lyle (second right).

Leading councillors including environment convener Angus Forbes and Highland Perthshire councillor Mike Williamson have been holding meetings to decide what else should be done.

Mr Williamson said: “It is important we move towards a sustainable tourism model, by creating a strategy which enhances the tourism business and gives greater protections to the residents of Highland Perthshire and its environment.

“I have facilitated a number of meetings with my constituents and Ivan McKee MSP [tourism minister] to discuss how this can be best achieved.

“I have been campaigning for more to be done about wild camping and welcome the steps that have been taken to date.”

Mike Williamson (right) chatting to local litter pickers.

Environment convener Mr Forbes said more facilities are needed to help visitors behave responsibly.

“Irresponsible campers were a large problem during the pandemic, that’s why we employed seasonal rangers to try and solve it,” he said.

“There is no doubt that they made a huge difference and the continue to do so, the new intake are just getting started now.”

Angus Forbes.

He added: “We are working with local land owners, factors and land managers to provide better facilities for all visitors to Perth and Kinross whether that’s more parking spaces and toilets or better waste collections.

“Just last week I met with Mountaineering Scotland to discuss how we could work together to facilitate responsible access to the Perthshire mountains whilst keeping the area looking beautiful.

“Over the past year council staff have been working on plans to introduce waste disposal points for campervans and motorhomes at strategic points across Perthshire.”

