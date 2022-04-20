Britain’s most northerly horse racing event at Perth Racecourse makes triumphant return By Jake Keith April 20 2022, 6.38pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Perth Festival, Britain’s most northerly horse racing event, has made a triumphant return after three years. The three-day William Hill sponsored event kicked off on Wednesday with £105,000 in prize money up for grabs on the opening card. The extravaganza attracts thousands of spectators, as well as some of the best known jockeys, trainers and owners in the UK. This year, there is a 15-fixture calendar featuring racing highlights and enhancements throughout the venue. Among those in attendance at Perth’s season opener is special guest Sir AP McCoy in his capacity as a William Hill ambassador. The popular event was cancelled in mid-March 2020 as coronavirus first swept the nation. It was also cancelled in 2021 due to continuing uncertainty around the threat of Covid-19. Racing Legend Sir AP McCoy was in attendance at the track today and took time out to speak to the media and locals alike where he posed for selfies with fans. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Spectators cheer the racers from the stands. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Punters enjoyed the first day back at an outdoor sporting event since all Covid restrictions had been lifted and made the most of the spring weather. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Large crowds gathered to enjoy the races. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Rhys Willetts with girlfriend Megan Thomson and his dad Johnny travelled down from Alford for the days racing. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Horses leap to finish. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Many spectators came prepared with binoculars at hand. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media L to R media stars were in attendance L to R Eilidh Barbour, Lawrie Anne Brown, Kat Harvey, Emma Dodds, Wendy McInroy, and Becky Morgan. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Horses on parade around the ring ahead of today’s racing. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Jockey Brian Hughes acknowledges the fans following his 200th win on ‘Dreams of Hope’. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Crowds enjoy some fizz and cheer on the racers. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Racers go for victory. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Jockey Brian Hughes is presented with a cake to commemorate his 200th win on ‘Dreams of Hope’ in the 3 o’clock race today by Perth racecourse CEO Hazel Peplinski. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Steven Macleod and his wife Lorraine celebrate his 50th birthday with a trip to the races. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media L to R, Lisa Porter from Auchterarder with friends Zoe Davies, Rohan Hussain and Sean Focus from Edinburgh enjoyed the spectacle. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Jockey Brian Hughes poses with fellow jockeys following his 200th win on ‘Dreams of Hope’ in the 3 o’clock race today. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media Legendary jockey Sir AP McCoy insists ‘Perth was very important to me’ ahead of return to racecourse for Perth Festival Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Legendary jockey Sir AP McCoy insists ‘Perth was very important to me’ ahead of return to racecourse for Perth Festival From food to fashion: be ready for a day at Perth Races Perth Racecourse: Bosses ready to welcome back spectators after 21 months Perth races go ahead without usual crowds in ‘bittersweet’ event