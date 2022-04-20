Britain’s most northerly horse racing event at Perth Racecourse makes triumphant return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth Festival, Britain’s most northerly horse racing event, has made a triumphant return after three years.

The three-day William Hill sponsored event kicked off on Wednesday with £105,000 in prize money up for grabs on the opening card.

The extravaganza attracts thousands of spectators, as well as some of the best known jockeys, trainers and owners in the UK.

This year, there is a 15-fixture calendar featuring racing highlights and enhancements throughout the venue.

Among those in attendance at Perth’s season opener is special guest Sir AP McCoy in his capacity as a William Hill ambassador.

The popular event was cancelled in mid-March 2020 as coronavirus first swept the nation.

It was also cancelled in 2021 due to continuing uncertainty around the threat of Covid-19.