Britain’s most northerly horse racing event at Perth Racecourse makes triumphant return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Britain’s most northerly horse racing event at Perth Racecourse makes triumphant return

By Jake Keith
April 20 2022, 6.38pm
Post Thumbnail

Perth Festival, Britain’s most northerly horse racing event, has made a triumphant return after three years.

The three-day William Hill sponsored event kicked off on Wednesday with £105,000 in prize money up for grabs on the opening card.

The extravaganza attracts thousands of spectators, as well as some of the best known jockeys, trainers and owners in the UK.

This year, there is a 15-fixture calendar featuring racing highlights and enhancements throughout the venue.

Among those in attendance at Perth’s season opener is special guest Sir AP McCoy in his capacity as a William Hill ambassador.

The popular event was cancelled in mid-March 2020 as coronavirus first swept the nation.

It was also cancelled in 2021 due to continuing uncertainty around the threat of Covid-19.

Racing Legend Sir AP McCoy was in attendance at the track today and took time out to speak to the media and locals alike where he posed for selfies with fans. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Spectators cheer the racers from the stands. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Punters enjoyed the first day back at an outdoor sporting event since all Covid restrictions had been lifted and made the most of the spring weather. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Large crowds gathered to enjoy the races. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Rhys Willetts with girlfriend Megan Thomson and his dad Johnny travelled down from Alford for the days racing. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Horses leap to finish. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Many spectators came prepared with binoculars at hand. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
L to R media stars were in attendance L to R Eilidh Barbour, Lawrie Anne Brown, Kat Harvey, Emma Dodds, Wendy McInroy, and Becky Morgan. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Horses on parade around the ring ahead of today’s racing. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Jockey Brian Hughes acknowledges the fans following his 200th win on ‘Dreams of Hope’. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Crowds enjoy some fizz and cheer on the racers. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Racers go for victory. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Jockey Brian Hughes is presented with a cake to commemorate his 200th win on ‘Dreams of Hope’ in the 3 o’clock race today by Perth racecourse CEO Hazel Peplinski. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Steven Macleod and his wife Lorraine celebrate his 50th birthday with a trip to the races. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
L to R, Lisa Porter from Auchterarder with friends Zoe Davies, Rohan Hussain and Sean Focus from Edinburgh enjoyed the spectacle. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Jockey Brian Hughes poses with fellow jockeys following his 200th win on ‘Dreams of Hope’ in the 3 o’clock race today. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Legendary jockey Sir AP McCoy insists ‘Perth was very important to me’ ahead of return to racecourse for Perth Festival

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier