Horrible Geography giveaway as historic Perth building re-opens to public after Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Horrible Geography giveaway as historic Perth building re-opens to public after Covid-19

By Michael Alexander
May 5 2022, 6.00pm
Fair Maid's House in Perth
Fair Maid's House in Perth

One of Perth’s most popular and iconic buildings is re-opening to the public since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Royal Scottish Geographical Society has announced that its Fair Maid’s House Visitor Centre will reopen at 1pm on Friday May 6.

It will then be will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4.30pm.

To celebrate the reopening, RSGS will be giving its first 50 visitors a free copy of Horrible Geography of Stunning Scotland, part of the popular Horrible Geography children’s books produced by Scholastic.

Horrible Geography of Stunning Scotland

The series explores the best and most gruesome of Scotland’s geography, from leaking lochs to roving rivers, groovy glaciers and vile volcanoes.

Historic building

The Fair Maid’s House, parts of which date back to 1475, was made famous by Sir Walter Scott’s popular novel The Fair Maid of Perth.

The house is now home to the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s collections and also features displays on geographical issues, explorers and the history of the society.

It houses the society’s vast historical collections of maps, diaries, books, photos and artefacts, all gathered from scientific exploration over the past 150 years.

The Fair Maid’s House is at 15-19 North Port, just behind Perth Concert Hall.

It’s staffed by volunteers. Anyone interested in joining the Fair Maid’s House team is asked to call 01738 455050 or email enquiries@rsgs.org for more information.

‘More relevant than ever’, says chief executive as Royal Scottish Geographical Society celebrates 10 years in Perth

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]