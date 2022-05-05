Horrible Geography giveaway as historic Perth building re-opens to public after Covid-19

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Perth’s most popular and iconic buildings is re-opening to the public since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Royal Scottish Geographical Society has announced that its Fair Maid’s House Visitor Centre will reopen at 1pm on Friday May 6.

It will then be will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4.30pm.

To celebrate the reopening, RSGS will be giving its first 50 visitors a free copy of Horrible Geography of Stunning Scotland, part of the popular Horrible Geography children’s books produced by Scholastic.

The series explores the best and most gruesome of Scotland’s geography, from leaking lochs to roving rivers, groovy glaciers and vile volcanoes.

Historic building

The Fair Maid’s House, parts of which date back to 1475, was made famous by Sir Walter Scott’s popular novel The Fair Maid of Perth.

The house is now home to the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s collections and also features displays on geographical issues, explorers and the history of the society.

It houses the society’s vast historical collections of maps, diaries, books, photos and artefacts, all gathered from scientific exploration over the past 150 years.

The Fair Maid’s House is at 15-19 North Port, just behind Perth Concert Hall.

It’s staffed by volunteers. Anyone interested in joining the Fair Maid’s House team is asked to call 01738 455050 or email enquiries@rsgs.org for more information.