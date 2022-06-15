Perth tradesman unable to work as CCTV captures thief stealing tools from van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth tradesman unable to work as CCTV captures thief stealing tools from van

By Matteo Bell
June 15 2022, 3.09pm Updated: June 15 2022, 3.47pm
CCTV stills showing the thief making off with the tools from Michael Tomilovs' van in Perth.
CCTV stills showing the thief making off with the tools from Michael Tomilovs' van in Perth.

A Perth tradesman says he has been left unable to work after a thief raided his van for power tools.

Michael Tomilovs, owner of Michael’s Property Maintenance Services, says the theft has left him feeling “terrible”.

The crook stole the tools from Michael’s van while it was parked on Evelyn Terrace just after 3am on Wednesday.

CCTV from the scene shows a man wearing a baseball cap, snood and hooded jacket making off with the goods.

CCTV captures the theft of the petrol power washer.
The theft of the petrol power washer.

In the footage, the thief can be seen dragging away a petrol pressure washer that Michael bought just a few days ago.

A Stanley drill and Milwaukee hammer drill were also taken.

It is the second time Michael has had his power tools stolen this month, and he fears he will soon start to lose business.

‘I can’t do my job any more’

He said: “I can’t do my job any more.

“I’m just sitting in the house because I’ve got no tools to work with.

“I think that altogether I’ve lost £700, but if I can’t work for the next week-and-a-half I could lose close to £2,500.

The theft took place early on Wednesday morning.

“I’ll probably need to rent the tools because I just can’t afford to buy more – I don’t have any money.

“I can’t understand why someone would do this.”

The Perth tradesman says he set up CCTV after the first theft but that did not prevent this latest incident.

He is set to review his security again.

He added: “My advice to other people with tools would be not to keep them in your van.

“Put them somewhere safer, like in the garage or something.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Shortly after 8am on Wednesday, police received a report of tools being stolen from a van on Evelyn Terrace, Perth.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

