Perth tradesman unable to work as CCTV captures thief stealing tools from van

A Perth tradesman says he has been left unable to work after a thief raided his van for power tools.

Michael Tomilovs, owner of Michael’s Property Maintenance Services, says the theft has left him feeling “terrible”.

The crook stole the tools from Michael’s van while it was parked on Evelyn Terrace just after 3am on Wednesday.

CCTV from the scene shows a man wearing a baseball cap, snood and hooded jacket making off with the goods.

In the footage, the thief can be seen dragging away a petrol pressure washer that Michael bought just a few days ago.

A Stanley drill and Milwaukee hammer drill were also taken.

It is the second time Michael has had his power tools stolen this month, and he fears he will soon start to lose business.

‘I can’t do my job any more’

He said: “I can’t do my job any more.

“I’m just sitting in the house because I’ve got no tools to work with.

“I think that altogether I’ve lost £700, but if I can’t work for the next week-and-a-half I could lose close to £2,500.

“I’ll probably need to rent the tools because I just can’t afford to buy more – I don’t have any money.

“I can’t understand why someone would do this.”

The Perth tradesman says he set up CCTV after the first theft but that did not prevent this latest incident.

He is set to review his security again.

He added: “My advice to other people with tools would be not to keep them in your van.

“Put them somewhere safer, like in the garage or something.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Shortly after 8am on Wednesday, police received a report of tools being stolen from a van on Evelyn Terrace, Perth.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”