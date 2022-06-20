Etape Caledonia 2023 date announced as entries open for Perthshire event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The date has been announced for the 2023 Etape Caledonia as entries for the Perthshire event have also opened.

The cycling spectacular, which starts and finishes in Pitlochry, attracts about 5,000 participants.

Organisers have confirmed the 16th staging of the event will be on Sunday May 14 2023 with people now able to register online.

That date is subject to final permissions from Perth and Kinross Council, with a series of road closures required for the event.

Two routes – 40 miles and 85 miles in length – will once again be on offer to those taking part.

Since its inception in 2007, more than £2.5 million has been raised for charity through Etape Caledonia, including £1.6m for Marie Curie.

James Robinson, managing director at organiser Limelight Sports Club, said: “Etape Caledonia is a must-do event for any cyclist and I am delighted that it will be returning to Highland Perthshire next May.

‘Cycling on closed roads is a unique sensation’

“We are all really looking forward to seeing everyone come together once again to take in the beauty of Highland Perthshire in spring.

“Cycling on closed roads is a unique sensation, and the dramatic hilltop views and sweeping descents that Highland Perthshire offers is simply breathtaking.

“Etape Caledonia is the UK’s original closed road cycling event and we hope all of the participants enjoy this unique experience being part of this challenging and epic sportive.”