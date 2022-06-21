64% increase in number of Perth and Kinross homes broken into

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

64% increase in number of Perth and Kinross homes broken into

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 21 2022, 2.24pm Updated: June 21 2022, 2.25pm
Perth and Kinross figures were revealed in the latest quarterly local policing report.
Perth and Kinross figures were revealed in the latest quarterly local policing report.

There has been a 64% increase in the number of Perth and Kinross homes being broken into.

But the detection rate has nearly tripled with almost a third of burglaries being solved.

The figures were revealed in the latest quarterly local policing report.

The report for January 1 to March 31, 2022 was put before Perth and Kinross Council’s Housing and Social Wellbeing Committee on June 15.

It showed there were 58 house break-ins in 2020/2021 rising to 95 in 2021/22.

For the period from January 1 to March 31 the number rose from 13 in 2021 to 23 for the same period in 2022.

Return to work link?

However Chief Inspector Tom Leonard told councillors this increase could be down to workers returning to work and leaving their houses empty whereas they were working from home last year.

But he assured the committee Police Scotland would not be complacent about the increase. And detection rates of the crimes have almost tripled.

In 2021, 12.1% of domestic break-ins were detected. In 2021/22 the detection rate increased to 31.6%.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said in his report: “Detection rates have almost tripled in the last 12 months and sit above the detection rate for the national average with crime rates well below.

‘No distinct pattern’

“There are still a number of recorded crimes sitting with named suspects and pending forensic reports and therefore a further increase in detection rates is expected for this period.

“In contrast to the previous reporting period, crimes in South Perthshire have increased and those in North Perthshire have fallen. 39% of crimes were recorded in South Perthshire.

“There is no distinct pattern in those properties targeted either in Perth City or the rural areas.

“Patrols are supported by the use of specialist resources and other bordering divisions.”

Full crime spree revealed as stolen Mitsubishi used for six Tayside break-ins in just 90 minutes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]