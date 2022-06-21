64% increase in number of Perth and Kinross homes broken into

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has been a 64% increase in the number of Perth and Kinross homes being broken into.

But the detection rate has nearly tripled with almost a third of burglaries being solved.

The figures were revealed in the latest quarterly local policing report.

The report for January 1 to March 31, 2022 was put before Perth and Kinross Council’s Housing and Social Wellbeing Committee on June 15.

It showed there were 58 house break-ins in 2020/2021 rising to 95 in 2021/22.

For the period from January 1 to March 31 the number rose from 13 in 2021 to 23 for the same period in 2022.

Return to work link?

However Chief Inspector Tom Leonard told councillors this increase could be down to workers returning to work and leaving their houses empty whereas they were working from home last year.

But he assured the committee Police Scotland would not be complacent about the increase. And detection rates of the crimes have almost tripled.

In 2021, 12.1% of domestic break-ins were detected. In 2021/22 the detection rate increased to 31.6%.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said in his report: “Detection rates have almost tripled in the last 12 months and sit above the detection rate for the national average with crime rates well below.

‘No distinct pattern’

“There are still a number of recorded crimes sitting with named suspects and pending forensic reports and therefore a further increase in detection rates is expected for this period.

“In contrast to the previous reporting period, crimes in South Perthshire have increased and those in North Perthshire have fallen. 39% of crimes were recorded in South Perthshire.

“There is no distinct pattern in those properties targeted either in Perth City or the rural areas.

“Patrols are supported by the use of specialist resources and other bordering divisions.”