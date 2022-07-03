Driver racially abused in Perth as police appeal for information

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have appealed for information after a driver was racially abused in Perth city centre.

The incident occurred on Wednesday June 29, with the victim said to be ‘”distressed” by the experience.

The male suspect is reported to have approached a vehicle at around 10:25am at the York Place and Caledonian Road junction.

He acted in a threatening, and abusive manner towards the driver.

The man is described as being white, with long white hair and a long white beard.

He was wearing a green and black anorak.

Police Scotland are urging the public to come forward with any information.

‘A distressing experience for the victim’

A spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a report of a man being targeted with racial abuse in Perth.

“Around 10.25am on Wednesday June 29, a man approached a car on York Place at the junction with Caledonian Road, acting in a threatening and abusive manner toward the driver.

“The man is described as being white with long unkempt white hair and a long white beard.

“At the time of the incident the man was wearing a green and black anorak.

“This was a distressing experience for the victim and we are asking for the help of the public to trace the man responsible.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information relating to who may have been responsible is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0974 of June 29 2022.”