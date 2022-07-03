Driver racially abused in Perth as police appeal for information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Driver racially abused in Perth as police appeal for information

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 3 2022, 3.22pm Updated: July 3 2022, 6.03pm
York Place and Caledonian Road junction in Perth.
Police launch an appeal following an incident of racial abuse in Perth. Photo: Google Maps.

Police have appealed for information after a driver was racially abused in Perth city centre.

The incident occurred on Wednesday June 29, with the victim said to be ‘”distressed” by the experience.

The male suspect is reported to have approached a vehicle at around 10:25am at the York Place and Caledonian Road junction.

He acted in a threatening, and abusive manner towards the driver.

The man is described as being white, with long white hair and a long white beard.

He was wearing a green and black anorak.

Police Scotland are urging the public to come forward with any information.

‘A distressing experience for the victim’

A spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a report of a man being targeted with racial abuse in Perth.

“Around 10.25am on Wednesday June 29, a man approached a car on York Place at the junction with Caledonian Road, acting in a threatening and abusive manner toward the driver.

“The man is described as being white with long unkempt white hair and a long white beard.

“At the time of the incident the man was wearing a green and black anorak.

“This was a distressing experience for the victim and we are asking for the help of the public to trace the man responsible.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information relating to who may have been responsible is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0974 of June 29 2022.”

