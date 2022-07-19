Perth Pilates instructor teams up with pal in bid to row 3,000 miles across Atlantic Ocean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Pilates instructor teams up with pal in bid to row 3,000 miles across Atlantic Ocean

By Lauren Stirling
July 19 2022, 5.50am Updated: July 19 2022, 1.16pm
Sabrina Simpson.
Sabrina Simpson.

Two Scottish women are preparing to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

Sabrina Simpson, 43, is taking on the huge task with her friend Leanne Maiden, 40. Their team is called She Roars.

They have both signed up for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, which sees 30 teams row from San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands, to Antigua in the Caribbean in December 2023.

Only 12 pairs of women have taken part in the challenge before, so Sabrina and Leanne hope to join an exclusive club.

Canada-born Sabrina moved to Scotland in 1999 and set up a Pilates studio in North Isla Street, Dundee seven years later.

Sabrina.
Sabrina.

She ran this for 10 years and now freelances at Bälans Pilates Studio Perth while living in Stirling. Sabrina is also a yoga teacher.

Leanne, an osteopath, is a resident of Bearsden in Glasgow who previously lived in Pittenweem, Fife.

‘I needed to do a new challenge’

Sabrina was in Canada in January 2021, during one of the Covid lockdowns, when she was inspired to take on the Atlantic challenge.

She was staying with her brother Bruce as he was training for an Iron Man competition, and as she was helping him plan out his challenge she realised that she was looking for a new challenge in her life too.

Sabrina said: “I’ve done lots of adventure challenges: I’ve gone to Everest base camp, I trekked the Great Wall of China.

“I’ve run with huskies from Toronto, Norway to Karuna, Sweden to the Arctic. So I just like doing this kind of challenge, something outdoors and adventurous. I needed to do a new challenge because I’ve done lots of them.”

On the spur of the moment, she told her brother “I’m going to row the Atlantic… so here I am!”

‘We have been on our rowing machines’

Sabrina and Leanne were both Pilates teachers and met through a mutual friend.

“We started putting together a team,” Sabrina added. “So we actually met online on a zoom call.”

They will raise money for Women’s Fund ScotlandThe Polar Academy (this year’s expedition will include pupils from Monifieth and Arbroath high schools) and The Mabel Foundation.

The pair will take turns rowing two hours on, two hours off 24 hours a day for the approximately 50 days the challenge will take.

Sabrina  and Leanne.
Sabrina  and Leanne.

Sabrina said: “We have been on our rowing machines, out riding and cycling, working with personal trainers in the gym to get our upper body strength. So it’s a whole mix of kind of strengthening and cardiovascular training.”

Sabrina says her support team is “endless” but made particular mention of her father Carl Doey and mother Brenda Doey, partner Keith Falkingham and brother Bruce.

‘Our boat is like a billboard!’

She said: “My family know that it’s in my nature to want to do an adventure, so they’re all really supportive. I think my mum is a little more hesitant, but she would never let me know.”

Leanne is being supported by her husband Craig Maiden, brother Ross Miller and her parents.

Leanne Maiden.
Leanne Maiden.

The pair are also working on gaining the funding needed to buy the specialist boat they need and enter the challenge.

The boat, a 24-foot long R25, costs around £75,000 once they factor in the spare parts they need to take, so along with entry fees and other equipment they need, the total outlay is around £150,000.

Sabrina said: “Our boat is like a billboard! People can advertise on our boat, and we’ll do a crowdfunder as well.”

Sabrina says the pair’s main goal is to make it safely across the Atlantic and arrive in Antigua, but they’ll also be chasing the women’s pairs record of 45 days.

“We’re not going out there to win,” she admitted. “What we are doing is going across to make it from point A to point B, the 3,000 miles.

“And I mean, we will chase the women’s pairs world record which is 45 days. We’ll chase it but that’s not the first intended goal. This is to make it across safely and get to Antigua.

“Do people think I’m crazy? Yes, I do think people think that we’re crazy. We’re wanting to do it.”

How to support the challenge

People will be able to get in contact with Sabrina and Leanne throughout their challenge.

“So we’ll have solar panels on the boats. We’ll have a radio, we’ll have satellite phone,” Sabrina said.

“We’ll have our mobile phones connected to a satellite function. So we can technically WhatsApp people every day if we wanted to, as long as we’re picking up a signal.”

Leanne.
Leanne.

They will also be communicating to the public on their Instagram page.

You can donate to Sabrina and Leanne’s effort on GoFundMe and PayPal. Their main sponsor is Tunnock’s and they are also being supported by local firms Circle Signs (Dundee), The Art of Communication (Tayside), Splash Out Bathrooms (Forfar) and Delfield Pilates (Kirriemuir).

Sabrine and Leanne can be followed during their challenge using the Dot Watchers Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]