VIDEO: YouTube star completes Perth steak challenge with three seconds to spare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: YouTube star completes Perth steak challenge with three seconds to spare

By Ben MacDonald
August 4 2022, 2.20pm

An American YouTuber has become the first person to complete a Perth restaurant’s mammoth steak-eating challenge – with three seconds to spare.

Randy Santel, 36, who calls himself a “professional eater”, has nearly 1.5 million followers on the social media site.

Fans tune in to watch him conquer a variety of eating challenges from across the globe, including an 8kg burger and the “world’s biggest breakfast”.

Randy – accompanied by partner Katina, who also participates in food challenges – has now travelled to Perth to take on Nicoll’s Stakehouse’s 60oz rump steak challenge, as part of a tour of the country.

Randy prepares for the challenge.

Those taking part in the challenge have one hour to eat the steak, four portions of chips, four corn on the cobs, four portions of mushrooms, tomatoes and a stack of onion rings.

With guests of the restaurant cheering him on, Randy managed to complete the challenge in 59 minutes and 57 seconds.

Although starting off confidently, the huge meal started to take its toll on Randy, from Missouri.

‘There were too many sides’

He had to stand up to aid the food going down, and even requested a bucket towards the end as a precaution.

But with multiple refills of Diet Coke and bowls of peppercorn sauce brought out by the steakhouse’s owner Colin Nicoll, Randy swallowed the last batch of chips just before the one-hour mark struck.

Speaking after the challenge, Randy told The Courier: “Steak challenges can always depend on how the meat is cooked.

“Thankfully this one was cooked to perfection and I was able to get it down.

The foodie said his huge steak was perfectly cooked.

“The problem was the sides, there were far too many.

“It almost seemed like there was an equal amount of weight in the sides as there was with the steak.

“It was a very tough challenge but thankfully I had a full hour to complete it and now I’m done.”

Randy started to flag during the challenge.
But he didn’t give up.

Randy started participating in food challenges after winning $500 by eating a 28” pizza in St Louis.

But he says venues on this side of the Atlantic often go even bigger than their US counterparts.

He said: “A lot of the challenges are loosely based on what you see in America, as far as size is concerned.

“We’ve just spent over a month in Ireland where I did a lot of challenges that were just too big.

“You can’t do well having a big challenge because not a lot of people are going to be able to complete them.

“It’s not good when I take the whole time to do a challenge because no one will want to do it after me.

“My goal is to sell the challenge and make it look doable, and tonight I did the exact opposite. But I did my best and got the win, so I’m happy.”

Randy and Katina are set to take part in challenges in Glenrothes, Glasgow and Inverness during their time in Scotland.

But he says his sixth visit to the country may be his last.

Randy takes on eating challenges all over the world.

He added: “I am not the young stallion I used to be.

“We do three or four challenges a week which is a lot.

“We digest our food and keep it all down and it’s hard on the body. We’re finishing this trip in the middle of September and the plan is to have a long break.”

11 failed attempts at Nicoll’s steak challenge

A total of 11 people have tried and failed to complete the Nicoll’s challenge before Randy.

Restaurant boss Colin said: “We were watching on from the bar and he looked so confident throughout it.

Staff and customers of Nicoll’s watched in awe.

“There was a stage around the 40-minute mark where he had to compose himself but I thought he did brilliantly to become the first person to defeat our challenge.

“We’ve actually got two challenges booked in tonight. We set it up hoping to have people visit the restaurant and we look forward to welcoming more people who feel like they can complete the challenge.”

New £1m growing hub in Dundee aims to teach locals how to produce own food

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]