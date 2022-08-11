Broxden services expansion: Concerns over traffic, environment and waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Broxden services expansion: Concerns over traffic, environment and waste

By Emma Duncan
August 11 2022, 11.35am Updated: August 11 2022, 5.06pm
The new facilities would be opposite the McDonald's and Harvester at Broxden. Image: Google.
Concerns have been raised about traffic, waste and the environment after plans emerged for three new drive-thrus at Broxden services in Perth.

Proposals are being put forward by Drysdale Holdings to expand the site near Broxden Roundabout.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) – the first stage of the planning process – has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

Members of the planning committee discussed the early plans for the site – which is already home to a McDonald’s, Travelodge, Harvester and a petrol station with a Subway restaurant – at a meeting on Wednesday.

The facilities would be built on this piece of land at Broxden Services in Perth.

In addition to the food outlets, the expansion would include business units, parking and electric vehicle charging points.

Councillor Claire McLaren said: “There is traffic that sticks out at the junction where McDonald’s is. If there is enough traffic it can block access to the park and ride.

“There are queues of traffic going in and out of there. That is one thing I am concerned about.

“Another worry is surface water, there’s already a problem at the park and ride in some areas so we need to make sure there is enough drainage.

“We also have a gull and litter problem so there needs to be proper waste management storage areas for both customers and for the businesses, and processing of food, to stop this from getting worse.

“There needs to be a link from the proposed core path from the Bellway housing site at Charlotte Gate which is suitable for all types of users.”

Fears over ‘huge’ traffic problem at Broxden site

Fellow ward councillor Ian James said: “It is crucial we get Transport Scotland involved in the discussions. It is so important we liaise with them.

“Are these plans going to exacerbate an already huge problem in that area?”

Two consultation events are to be held at the Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road to allow the public to view the plans and have their say on them, with dates and times yet to be confirmed.

The feedback gathered will then be submitted to the council when full plans are lodged.

