Broxden services expansion: Concerns over traffic, environment and waste

Concerns have been raised about traffic, waste and the environment after plans emerged for three new drive-thrus at Broxden services in Perth.

Proposals are being put forward by Drysdale Holdings to expand the site near Broxden Roundabout.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) – the first stage of the planning process – has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

Members of the planning committee discussed the early plans for the site – which is already home to a McDonald’s, Travelodge, Harvester and a petrol station with a Subway restaurant – at a meeting on Wednesday.

In addition to the food outlets, the expansion would include business units, parking and electric vehicle charging points.

Councillor Claire McLaren said: “There is traffic that sticks out at the junction where McDonald’s is. If there is enough traffic it can block access to the park and ride.

“There are queues of traffic going in and out of there. That is one thing I am concerned about.

“Another worry is surface water, there’s already a problem at the park and ride in some areas so we need to make sure there is enough drainage.

“We also have a gull and litter problem so there needs to be proper waste management storage areas for both customers and for the businesses, and processing of food, to stop this from getting worse.

“There needs to be a link from the proposed core path from the Bellway housing site at Charlotte Gate which is suitable for all types of users.”

Fears over ‘huge’ traffic problem at Broxden site

Fellow ward councillor Ian James said: “It is crucial we get Transport Scotland involved in the discussions. It is so important we liaise with them.

“Are these plans going to exacerbate an already huge problem in that area?”

Two consultation events are to be held at the Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road to allow the public to view the plans and have their say on them, with dates and times yet to be confirmed.

The feedback gathered will then be submitted to the council when full plans are lodged.