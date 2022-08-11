Pat Liney: Dundee fans react to death of ‘absolute gentleman’ and legendary league-winning goalie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fans are in mourning after one of the club’s true greats passed away.

Pat Liney is the only Dark Blues goalkeeper to ever win Scottish football’s top trophy as part of the 1962 First Division title-winning team.

An ever-present that season, Liney played a key role in Bob Shankly’s side as they bested all before them, lifting the league trophy at Muirton Park on April 28, 1962.

Today the club announced he had died at the age of 86.

A club legend in the truest form of the word, Dundee fans and ex-players have been quick to pay tribute on social media.

City rivals Dundee United have also offered condolences.

‘Devastated’

The Pat Liney Dark Blues supporters club, named in honour of Dundee’s goalkeeping great, said: “We are absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of Pat Liney.

“We are forever grateful for him letting us name our supporters club after him.

“An absolute Dundee legend and we will never forget him.

“Thoughts go out to all Pat’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

‘Rest easy Pat’

Another Dundee goalkeeping great took to Twitter to express his sadness at today’s news.

Rab Douglas wrote: “RIP Mr Liney.

“What a gentleman, first in the dressing-room to congratulate the Deefiant squad.

“Sad times.

“Rest easy Pat.”

‘RIP Champ’

Former club captain Charlie Adam, a boyhood Dee, took to Twitter to pay tribute: “Sad to hear the passing of the great Pat Liney.

“RIP Champ.”

‘Absolute gentleman’

Dundonian B Fifer wrote on Twitter: “Sad to hear the news Dundee legend and Honorary President Pat Liney has sadly passed away.

“He was an absolute gentleman and always had time for fans young and old.

“So glad he made it to Dens one last time.

“Will miss seeing him around Dens on a matchday and the stories he told.

“RIP Pat and thank you.”

‘Minute’s applause’

Fan group ‘The South East Section’ have called for a minute’s applause in appreciation of the departed goalie.

“RIP to Dundee legend Pat Liney,” they posted.

“Pat Liney was in the league-winning squad at Muirton in 1962. We send his family all our condolences.

“Let’s get a minute of applause in the 62nd minute to remember our league-winning goalkeeper.”

‘Legend in Bradford’

GaryMac67 wrote: “RIP uncle Pat Liney. A Dundee legend, I’ll miss those stories from back in the day. Go easy.”

And in response, Ian Hemmens said: “A legend down here in Bradford too. Played in City’s 1968-69 promotion team and later turned out for Bradford Park Avenue too. RIP Pat.”

‘Truly wonderful bloke’

Les Barr Shuffle said: “Absolute legend and, having spoken to him on occasion, a truly wonderful bloke.

“RIP Pat – never to be forgotten.”

‘Heart of the club’

Press and Journal journalist David Mackay added: “Desperately sad news about Pat Liney, I think every Dee will have a story about him.

“Seeing him outside the Main Stand or the Coxy was always a comfort, a visible sign the heart of the club was always there.

“A gentleman, a fine ambassador and a champion goalkeeper.”

Dundee United

City rivals Dundee United also took time out of their preparations for a big European night in the Netherlands to pass on their condolences.

A tweet from their official account read: “Everyone at Dundee United is saddened to hear of Pat Liney’s passing.

“Sending our condolences to Pat’s family and friends.”

