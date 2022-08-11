Pat Liney: Dundee’s legendary league-winning goalkeeper dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pat Liney: Dundee’s legendary league-winning goalkeeper dies

By George Cran
August 11 2022, 10.32am Updated: August 11 2022, 3.50pm
Pat Liney met by crowds at West Station, Dundee, after winning the league title.
Dundee’s legendary league-winning goalkeeper Pat Liney has passed away at the age of 86.

The Dens Park club announced the death of one of their greats this morning.

“Everyone at Dundee Football Club was devastated to learn of the passing of Honorary Club President and 1962 Scottish League championship winning goalkeeper Pat Liney at the age of 86,” the club statement read.

“Pat Liney is not only a Dundee FC goalkeeping great but also a bona fide Dark Blue legend, a Scottish League title winner, Club President, a DFC Hall of Fame inductee, a great singer and an absolute gentleman.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Kilmac Stadium are with Pat’s friends and family at this extremely sad time.”

Hall of Famer Liney featured over 100 times for the Dark Blues, played a major role in their 1962 First Division success and has been honorary Club President since 2011.

Liney goes down in history as one of Dundee’s true legends and boasts the most crucial penalty save in the club’s history.

Dundee 1962 team with the league trophy – Back (from left): Pat Liney, Gordon Smith, Alan Gilzean, Bobby Wishart, Ian Ure, trainer Sammy Kean, Bobby Seith. Front: Andy Penman, Bobby Cox, Alex Hamilton, Alan Cousin and Hugh Robertson.

‘Coolest guy in the ground’

In the penultimate match of the 1961/62 campaign, a 1-0 lead at St Mirren was under threat as Jim Clunie stepped up to take a spot-kick.

Level on points in the league table, rivals Rangers were in front of the Dark Blues on goal average ahead of the the contest but were trailing at Aberdeen.

Thanks to a tip from his St Mirren-supporting father, Liney clawed the ball out of the top corner to keep Dundee in front.

A second goal would come later to leave Bob Shankly’s side just one win away from the title, with Liney escorted from the pitch by police following a pitch invasion from jubilant away fans.

Pat Liney at Dens Park in 1962.
Pat Liney in action for the Dark Blues.

Liney, who would also play for St Mirren, Bradford Park Avenue and Bradford City, recalled the moment in 2011.

“I played every single game in our championship season at Dens Park and I’ll never forget our penultimate game because it was against St Mirren,” he told the Daily Record.

“We had played them a few weeks previously and my dad had told me that, if Saints got a penalty, big Jim Clunie would blast it into the top right-hand corner.

“We were neck and neck with Rangers going into the league game against St Mirren and anything less than two points would have been a disaster.

“I remember we were 1-0 up and had to win. The tension was unbelievable and nerves were jangling when St Mirren got a penalty.

“I was probably the coolest guy in the packed ground because I knew exactly where Jim’s penalty was going. Thankfully, I guessed right and we won the game.

“Dad had mixed feelings. He was obviously delighted I had saved the penalty but St Mirren were deep in relegation trouble at the time.

“Thankfully, they survived.”

‘Rock solid’

Dundee league-winning goalkeeper Pat Liney.

Despite being an ever-present in that glorious season, manager Shankly would bring in another goalkeeper in the shape of Bert Slater for the following season.

Liney would only make another two appearances for the Dark Blues before leaving for hometown team St Mirren.

Dundee’s record goalscorer Alan Gilzean said of his former teammate: “Pat Liney’s contribution to Dundee’s championship season should never be underestimated and the fact that he was ever present that year speaks for itself.

“He was rock solid and never let us down.”

Off the pitch

Goalie Rab Douglas (left) was joined by Dundee’s 1962 championship winning keeper Pat Liney as he said farewell to Dundee fans in 2013.

A real character, Liney was also a fine singer and enjoyed a career performing in nightclubs while living in Yorkshire.

“My singing career came after I moved down south to play football in Bradford,” recalled Liney.

“I used to sing in working men’s clubs around the Burnley area and I enjoyed it.

“One night, I was cheered on stage by a large group of lads from Dundee, who were down for a union conference and recognised me from my time at Dens Park.”

More from The Courier

