Woman, 41, charged after £3k of drugs and £30k of cash recovered in Perth raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman, 41, charged after £3k of drugs and £30k of cash recovered in Perth raid

By Amie Flett
August 11 2022, 10.36am Updated: August 11 2022, 3.55pm
The raid took place on Logie Crescent.
Logie Crescent, Perth.

A woman has been charged after £3,000 worth of drugs and £30,000 in cash was recovered in a Perth raid.

Officers carried out a search on Wednesday at a property on Logie Crescent.

Cocaine and cannabis were discovered during the operation.

The woman is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police say drugs bring ‘nothing but misery’

Detective Constable Graham Hay said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities.

“This recovery highlights our continued commitment to disrupting drug activity and supply within our communities.

“I want to reassure people that we are using every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets and to deal with those responsible.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs misuse in their area are being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier