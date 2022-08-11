Woman, 41, charged after £3k of drugs and £30k of cash recovered in Perth raid By Amie Flett August 11 2022, 10.36am Updated: August 11 2022, 3.55pm Logie Crescent, Perth. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been charged after £3,000 worth of drugs and £30,000 in cash was recovered in a Perth raid. Officers carried out a search on Wednesday at a property on Logie Crescent. Cocaine and cannabis were discovered during the operation. The woman is due to appear in court at a later date. Police say drugs bring ‘nothing but misery’ Detective Constable Graham Hay said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities. “This recovery highlights our continued commitment to disrupting drug activity and supply within our communities. “I want to reassure people that we are using every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets and to deal with those responsible.” Anyone with information or concerns about drugs misuse in their area are being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Days since woman went missing ‘hardest of our lives’, says family Family of missing Dundee woman tell of ‘hardest days of our lives’ as search continues Perth Prison dealer locked up after staff intercept airborne drug parcels worth £7k Track drug and alcohol treatment waiting times in Scotland