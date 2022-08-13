Historic Scone clock fixed after 30 years – but chime will NOT return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Historic Scone clock fixed after 30 years – but chime will NOT return

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
August 13 2022, 5.46am
Left to right: Doug Sutherland, Noel McKinnie, Karen Donaldson, Dorothy Guthrie, Lewis Simpson, Maggie Wilkins and Kevin Gates in front of the clock at the Robert Douglas Memorial Institute in Scone.
An historic clock in Scone is back telling the time after being broken for around 30 years – but its chime will not return.

The timepiece atop the Robert Douglas Memorial Insti­tute (RDMI) last worked in the 1990s but has now been restored thanks to funding from Perth and Kinross Her­it­age Trust (PKHT).

Trustees of the Robert Douglas Foundation (RDF) and PKHT attended an event on Friday at RDMI in Abbey Road to mark the clock’s new painted face and refur­bished internal work­ing parts.

Locals are ‘used to peace and quiet’

The hourly chime was once an important part of local life to remind residents of their daily routines.

It was still in use until the clock malfunctioned 30 years ago but there was no clamour for its return.

Lewis Simpson.

“We had to reassure people that we weren’t going to activating the chime,” said Lewis Simpson, vice-chair of the RDF trustees.

“People were concerned that they would hear noise when we mentioned we would get it redone.

“We considered it carefully but the local community had been used to the peace and quiet so we didn’t want to reinstate the chime back.”

Project cost more than £3,000

The RDMI has been a fixture in Scone since the 1800s, first as the village school before becoming a social hub.

The clock dial was traditionally sculpted from local sandstone and had suffered badly from weathering since its installation in 1876. It was last serviced in 1929.

Perth and Kinross Her­it­age Trust funded works to restore the dial and mechanics with a £3,023 com­munity her­it­age grant to the institute.

Clock now has ‘shine, glitz and glamour’

Edinburgh clock company HE Weir undertook the project having worked on clocks in St Paul’s Square in Perth, Kinfauns Castle and RDM School. Help was also provided by Scone Men’s Shed.

The old and new clocks at Robert Douglas Memorial Institute, Scone.

The dial was transformed with traditional colour paint and gold leaf detail. The mechanics were refurbished and the hand-winding system and pendulum were replaced with an electric drive.

Kevin Gates, treasurer of the institute, said: “We see the clock as a symbol of the energy in the community and institute itself. It now has that shine, that glitz, that glamour.”

Douglas gifted a fortune to the community

Robert Douglas was born in Scone in 1859 and lived in the village before emigrating to America with his brother where he prospered and became president of the Certo Corporation –  later sold to the General Foods Corporation of America.

Robert Douglas.

The son of David Douglas, founder of the Scone Jam Factory, Robert remained loyal to his birthplace and after his death in 1929 left £250,000 to benefit the people of Scone.

It helped build a new school, public halls and public park as well as an addition to the Perth Royal Infirmary called the Douglas Memorial Wing.

The halls in Scone are run by institute volunteers who rely on grants, hall lets and fundraisers to stay open.

