Historic Scone clock fixed after 30 years – but chime will NOT return

An historic clock in Scone is back telling the time after being broken for around 30 years – but its chime will not return.

The timepiece atop the Robert Douglas Memorial Insti­tute (RDMI) last worked in the 1990s but has now been restored thanks to funding from Perth and Kinross Her­it­age Trust (PKHT).

Trustees of the Robert Douglas Foundation (RDF) and PKHT attended an event on Friday at RDMI in Abbey Road to mark the clock’s new painted face and refur­bished internal work­ing parts.

Locals are ‘used to peace and quiet’

The hourly chime was once an important part of local life to remind residents of their daily routines.

It was still in use until the clock malfunctioned 30 years ago but there was no clamour for its return.

“We had to reassure people that we weren’t going to activating the chime,” said Lewis Simpson, vice-chair of the RDF trustees.

“People were concerned that they would hear noise when we mentioned we would get it redone.

“We considered it carefully but the local community had been used to the peace and quiet so we didn’t want to reinstate the chime back.”

Project cost more than £3,000

The RDMI has been a fixture in Scone since the 1800s, first as the village school before becoming a social hub.

The clock dial was traditionally sculpted from local sandstone and had suffered badly from weathering since its installation in 1876. It was last serviced in 1929.

Perth and Kinross Her­it­age Trust funded works to restore the dial and mechanics with a £3,023 com­munity her­it­age grant to the institute.

Clock now has ‘shine, glitz and glamour’

Edinburgh clock company HE Weir undertook the project having worked on clocks in St Paul’s Square in Perth, Kinfauns Castle and RDM School. Help was also provided by Scone Men’s Shed.

The dial was transformed with traditional colour paint and gold leaf detail. The mechanics were refurbished and the hand-winding system and pendulum were replaced with an electric drive.

Kevin Gates, treasurer of the institute, said: “We see the clock as a symbol of the energy in the community and institute itself. It now has that shine, that glitz, that glamour.”

Douglas gifted a fortune to the community

Robert Douglas was born in Scone in 1859 and lived in the village before emigrating to America with his brother where he prospered and became president of the Certo Corporation – later sold to the General Foods Corporation of America.

The son of David Douglas, founder of the Scone Jam Factory, Robert remained loyal to his birthplace and after his death in 1929 left £250,000 to benefit the people of Scone.

It helped build a new school, public halls and public park as well as an addition to the Perth Royal Infirmary called the Douglas Memorial Wing.

The halls in Scone are run by institute volunteers who rely on grants, hall lets and fundraisers to stay open.