Pictures as Great Perthshire Tattie Runners roast in heat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Competitors have roasted in the summer heat as the Great Perthshire Tattie Run returned for 2022.

Runners lugged bags of spuds round the North Inch on Saturday as temperatures reached mid-20s.

The quirky event was introduced in 2018 as a highlight of the city’s annual medieval fair, as well as a way to celebrate the region’s strong agricultural sector.

Participants were rewarded for their efforts with a medal, as well as the sack of tatties they ran with.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there and captured the highlights of the day.