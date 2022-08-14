Pictures as Great Perthshire Tattie Runners roast in heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pictures as Great Perthshire Tattie Runners roast in heat

By Hannah Ballantyne
August 14 2022, 9.17am Updated: August 14 2022, 4.07pm
Robin Mckenna takes part in the children's Tattie Run. All pictures by Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Robin Mckenna takes part in the children's Tattie Run. All pictures by Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

Competitors have roasted in the summer heat as the Great Perthshire Tattie Run returned for 2022.

Runners lugged bags of spuds round the North Inch on Saturday as temperatures reached mid-20s.

The quirky event was introduced in 2018 as a highlight of the city’s annual medieval fair, as well as a way to celebrate the region’s strong agricultural sector.

Participants were rewarded for their efforts with a medal, as well as the sack of tatties they ran with.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there and captured the highlights of the day.

Competitors in the female individual race pass our photographer.
Colin Craig and his son Findlay, from Alloa.
Depute Provost Andrew Parrott with one of the race mascots.
James Brett holds up the trophy for the male individual race.
Susan Campbell, centre, runs towards the finish line.
Issac Simpson from Bridge of Earn, Josie Anderson from Falkirk, and Aidan Carroll from Dundee were winners in the children’s race.
Jimmy McIntyre from Kirkcaldy took second in the men’s race.
Competitors in the men’s race make their way to the finish.
Susan Campbell is all smiles as she finishes.
Fiona McCallum from Dundee makes her way to the end of the race.
Myfanwy Taylor from Glasgow looks relieved to be finishing the race.
Peter Martin from Crieff takes part in the race.
The women’s individual race takes off.
Aidan Carroll from Dundee runs through the centre of the frame.
Our photographer captures the start of the children’s run.
Keeping their tatties secure, this youngster looks out to the crowd as they take part in the race.
Jason Grant from Tayport finished third.
Dougie Robertson, the run’s compere, fires up the crowd.
Amanda Serrano from Tillicountry.
The start of the men’s race.
Colin Morris from Leven takes part in the men’s race.
Zachie Morris from Leven finishes the race.
Lewis Rhymes from Kirkcaldy makes his way to the finish line.
Almost done, the men’s race nears completion as competitors make their way around the course at North Inch Park.

Tags

Conversation

