Pictures as Great Perthshire Tattie Runners roast in heat By Hannah Ballantyne August 14 2022, 9.17am Updated: August 14 2022, 4.07pm Competitors have roasted in the summer heat as the Great Perthshire Tattie Run returned for 2022. Runners lugged bags of spuds round the North Inch on Saturday as temperatures reached mid-20s. The quirky event was introduced in 2018 as a highlight of the city's annual medieval fair, as well as a way to celebrate the region's strong agricultural sector. Participants were rewarded for their efforts with a medal, as well as the sack of tatties they ran with. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there and captured the highlights of the day. Competitors in the female individual race pass our photographer. Colin Craig and his son Findlay, from Alloa. Depute Provost Andrew Parrott with one of the race mascots. James Brett holds up the trophy for the male individual race. Susan Campbell, centre, runs towards the finish line. Issac Simpson from Bridge of Earn, Josie Anderson from Falkirk, and Aidan Carroll from Dundee were winners in the children's race. Jimmy McIntyre from Kirkcaldy took second in the men's race. Competitors in the men's race make their way to the finish. Susan Campbell is all smiles as she finishes. Fiona McCallum from Dundee makes her way to the end of the race. Myfanwy Taylor from Glasgow looks relieved to be finishing the race. Peter Martin from Crieff takes part in the race. The women's individual race takes off. Aidan Carroll from Dundee runs through the centre of the frame. Our photographer captures the start of the children's run. Keeping their tatties secure, this youngster looks out to the crowd as they take part in the race. Jason Grant from Tayport finished third. Dougie Robertson, the run's compere, fires up the crowd. Amanda Serrano from Tillicountry. The start of the men's race. Colin Morris from Leven takes part in the men's race. Zachie Morris from Leven finishes the race. Lewis Rhymes from Kirkcaldy makes his way to the finish line. Almost done, the men's race nears completion as competitors make their way around the course at North Inch Park.