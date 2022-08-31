Blairgowrie great-gran with Alzheimer’s begs council to trim tree so she can see Wellmeadow again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Blairgowrie great-gran with Alzheimer’s is begging Perth and Kinross Council to cut down a tree so she can see Wellmeadow again.

In 1972 Margaret and Donald Macleod decided to move to a council flat in Croft Court.

One of the maisonette’s big attractions, and one of the key drivers behind their purchase of the property a decade later, was the balcony that offered a view of the square in the middle of Blairgowrie.

But a tree planted in one of the communal gardens around 30 years ago soon grew to block out any sighting of Wellmeadow.

Margaret, a widow since 1996, has been housebound for the past two years due to physical frailty and Alzheimer’s Disease.

“She says she moved here for the view but now there is no view,” said daughter Joy Swales, Margaret’s full-time carer.

“It might seem little to other people but not for my mum. There’s nothing else for her to do but look outside.”

This article outlines the decades-long tree battle and provides an explanation from Perth and Kinross Council.

Town stalwart ‘misses seeing Wellmeadow’

Margaret Macleod has Blairgowrie blood coursing through her veins.

She has spent every one of her 86 years in the town and has only ever worked locally.

She was employed on various farms in the Strathmore valley and served as a cleaner at the high school before her final post at the former Crichton’s Bakers in the High Street.

As an introvert, Margaret was delighted when her late husband Donald came home one day to state that they could move to a new flat overlooking Wellmeadow.

“The houses were just being built and my husband chose this because of the view,” said Margaret, who has 13 great-grandchildren.

“He got to pick it before it was finalised.

“I have always been a quiet, private person and not someone for going out much so this view has been important.

“I miss seeing Wellmeadow.”

Tree ‘supposed to be ornamental’

The tree closest to Gas Brae was one of several planted on the estate.

When he was alive, Donald Macleod complained to the council about the tree’s impact on the view.

The campaign for action has been continued by his son, also called Donald.

“They planted the trees years later to make it a nicer area but they were supposed to be ornamental,” said the Letham-based joiner.

“We want them to cut it down so she can get a view of something.

“It can be trimmed right down and they can keep trimming it regularly.”

Carer wants a happier mum

Joy says the reinstatement of the view would make it easier to look after her mother, whose memory and wellbeing is impaired by having Alzheimer’s.

“She has been in the house 24-7 for the past two years,” Joy said.

“She just likes her own personal space. She will walk to the windows and ask ‘where’s my view?’ There’s nothing else for her.”

Council promises to visit

Perth and Kinross Council says that work took place on some of the estate’s trees three years ago, but the one that obscures the view of Wellmeadow remained untouched.

A spokesperson said: “We understand Mr Macleod’s concerns and our tree surgeon is to visit the area to carry out assessments of the trees there, particularly at the rear of Mrs Macleod’s property.

“Although it is unlikely the tree will be removed as it provides privacy from the road and a noise barrier, crowning may take place so larger branches are removed.

“We will continue to update Mr Macleod on our plans.”