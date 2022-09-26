First looks at plans for major Kinross housing development next to M90

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Developers are asking for public opinion on plans to create a major new housing development on vacant land in Kinross, next to the M90.

Miller Homes is behind the plans for land to the east of the motorway – along the old railway track between Gallowhill and Station Road.

The total number of homes is yet to be confirmed but it would include properties with between two and five bedrooms.

The development would also have a children’s play area and open space.

The housebuilder is seeking planning permission in principle from Perth and Kinross Council for housing on the site.

If approved, it would be required to submit full, detailed plans at a later stage.

Members of the community will be able to see the initial plans on September 29 via a dedicated website for the project.

A second, in-person event is scheduled for the end of October, with details to be announced.

Miller keen to ensure Kinross community ‘fully involved’

Arthur Mann, strategic land director for Miller Homes, said: “We’re delighted to provide the public with their first opportunity to view our exciting residential-led development in Kinross.

“We are keen to ensure that everyone locally is fully involved in shaping the development and more crucially to establish what they would like to see as part of the scheme.

“The development has the potential to deliver significant benefits to Kinross, including a mix of much-needed affordable and private homes, ensuring that those who want to live in the town are able to.”