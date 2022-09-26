First looks at plans for major Kinross housing development next to M90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

First looks at plans for major Kinross housing development next to M90

By Alasdair Clark
September 26 2022, 3.12pm
Major housing development plans kinross
What the new Kinross homes could look like. Image: Miller Homes

Developers are asking for public opinion on plans to create a major new housing development on vacant land in Kinross, next to the M90.

Miller Homes is behind the plans for land to the east of the motorway – along the old railway track between Gallowhill and Station Road.

The total number of homes is yet to be confirmed but it would include properties with between two and five bedrooms.

Land for proposed housing development in Kinross
The land, east of the M90, is currently vacant. Image: Google

The development would also have a children’s play area and open space.

The housebuilder is seeking planning permission in principle from Perth and Kinross Council for housing on the site.

If approved, it would be required to submit full, detailed plans at a later stage.

How the homes might look inside

Members of the community will be able to see the initial plans on September 29 via a dedicated website for the project.

A second, in-person event is scheduled for the end of October, with details to be announced.

Miller keen to ensure Kinross community ‘fully involved’

Arthur Mann, strategic land director for Miller Homes, said: “We’re delighted to provide the public with their first opportunity to view our exciting residential-led development in Kinross.

“We are keen to ensure that everyone locally is fully involved in shaping the development and more crucially to establish what they would like to see as part of the scheme.

“The development has the potential to deliver significant benefits to Kinross, including a mix of much-needed affordable and private homes, ensuring that those who want to live in the town are able to.”

