Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone

By Amie Flett
October 3 2022, 9.54am Updated: October 3 2022, 12.20pm
The A94 near Scone.
The A94 near Scone. Image: Google.

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van near Scone.

Police were called to the A94 close to the Perthshire town just after 7am on Monday, following the collision involving the pedestrian.

The road was closed for about an hour.

The nature and severity of the man’s injuries have not been confirmed.

Pedestrian taken to Ninewells Hospital

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a van and a pedestrian on the A94 leading to Scone, Perth, around 7.15am on Monday.

“Emergency services attended and the male pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“The road reopened around 8.05am.

Inquiries are ongoing.”

