Home News Perth & Kinross

Warning public services in Perth and Kinross will stop or be cut amid £24m council budget gap

By Laura Devlin
October 18 2022, 2.29pm
Post Thumbnail

Perth and Kinross residents have been warned public services may be cut or stop altogether as the council faces a £24m black hole.

Leading councillors say “difficult decisions” have to be made and have asked people living in the area to have their say.

They have also warned they may have to charge more for their services, to offset increasing costs.

The scale of the challenge facing the council was highlighted in a report on financial strategy published earlier this year, which said significant budget cuts will be needed to get to a sustainable position.

‘Difficult decisions’ in Perth and Kinross Council budget

Council leader Grant Laing  said: “Like anyone trying to balance a budget just now, that means having to cut our cloth accordingly and making difficult decisions about where we cut back spending.

“These service reductions could come in the form of stopping doing some things, reducing the standard or frequency of what we do, or offsetting costs through charging.

“None of this is going to be easy, but by working together, listening to residents and looking critically at what the council does and how we do it, we can focus our collective attention on the people most in need to ensure that Perth and Kinross is an area where everyone can live life well, free from poverty and inequality.”

Feedback will help inform decisions

Public feedback will be used to inform the final corporate plan document for the council in December, before final decisions are made in February.

This, Mr Laing said, will help influence the council’s decisions in years to come.

Council leader Grant Laing

Council leader Grant Laing

He added: “The final version will be what officers turn to, to provide the rationale for every proposal they bring to councillors.

“It will be what we as councillors turn to every time we consider whether a decision is in keeping with where we have promised the people of Perth and Kinross we will focus our attention.”

How can you have your say?

An online survey is available on the council’s website until November 20.

Face-to-face engagement sessions are also being held.

The dates for these are available here.

