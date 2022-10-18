New tenants for Kirkcaldy offices after £300,000 investment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Major refurbishment works are now under way at a Kirkcaldy offices thanks to a £300,000 investment.

The six-figure sum has been spent by Fife Council’s property, investment and development team.

The 28,000 sq ft building, situated in John Smith Business Park will undergo redecoration and electrical repairs.

New windows will be installed and toilets upgraded before it welcomes new tenants from late November.

The business park is already home to a diverse mix of firms, from Marston’s and Commscope Technologies to Flexispace, and Copart

The online car sales firm moved into Iona House last month.

Fife Council has appointed agents DM Hall and Knight Frank to jointly promote its vacant business space at Iona House.

Paul Carr of DM Hall said: “This is a modern building with superb facilities, perfectly situated in the premier office location in and around Kirkcaldy.

“It is extremely pleasing to have attracted a multi-national business of Copart’s standing to Iona House.

“The letting is proof that Fife’s reputation as an office location continues to improve in the eyes of occupiers.”

Iona House a ‘flagship property’

He said there had already been interest in the remaining spaces in Iona House.

Mr Carr added. “We are keen to attract existing Fife businesses who may need more space, along with those who may wish to relocate to Fife.”

Fife Council’s service manager for economic development Pamela Stevenson said: “Iona House is a flagship property for Fife Council, comparing favourably with any other building in the area in terms of quality, management and specification.

“We look forward to welcoming more new tenants in the coming months.”