Copart creates jobs with new Cash For Cars headquarters in Fife

September 13 2022, 1.49pm Updated: September 14 2022, 8.16am
Global leader in online vehicle remarketing and recycling, Copart UK, is bringing investment and job opportunities to the Fife area with the opening of its new CashForCars.co.uk headquarters in Iona House, Kirkcaldy.

Launched in 2021, Copart UK’s sister company CashForCars.co.uk (which also incorporates Cash-For-Cars.ie) is the UK’s leading online car buying service.
Unique web-based technology enables customers in the UK and Ireland to sell their cars instantly, straight from their driveway.

Since launching in the UK and Ireland last year, CashForCars.co.uk has seen rapid expansion in line with growing customer demand for online used car sales, and as a result, has invested into new executive offices in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

New Fife headquarters and job opportunities

Sourced in collaboration with Fife Council, this exciting investment is the next stage of Copart’s ambitious growth programme in Scotland, which includes the development of a new Operation Centre in East Kilbride.

The new CashForCars.co.uk headquarters at Iona House in Kirkcaldy has improved road access and more modern facilities, providing both a better working environment and increased green credentials in line with the company’s Plan-Net-Zero sustainability strategy.

The team includes specialist vehicle buyers and skilled customer sales representatives, as well as technologists and marketeers who help customers to find CashForCars.co.uk and sell their car instantly.

The company is already anticipating further job opportunities as it ramps up growth plans and is actively recruiting for customer sales representatives to help more people sell cars quickly, easily and directly from their doorstep.

What Copart’s investment means for Fife

Mark Godfrey, director of strategy, marketing and Copart automotive, said:
“As we continue to increase our footprint in Scotland, we’re delighted to announce significant investment into the Fife area with the opening of our new CashForCars.co.uk HQ in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

“Our new spacious offices, with easier road accessibility and modern, energy efficient facilities, perfectly complements our ongoing Copart Cares CSR commitment to caring about teammates, customers, local communities and the environment.

“As CashForCars.co.uk continues to grow, supported by Copart’s extensive operational capabilities, we fully expect to bring further expansion and job opportunities to this area of Scotland.”

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, welcomed Copart’s announcement. He said: “Copart’s announcement to relocate and expand its operations at Iona House, John Smith Business Park, is extremely encouraging. The new premises will enable the business to grow and support the creation of a significant number of new jobs in Kirkcaldy, generating a significant boost for the mid-Fife economy.

“Copart is also the first business to take occupation of Iona House, following refurbishment works by Fife Council. The facilities will offer Copart a modern, flexible base from which it can develop and flourish, and we hope others will soon follow suit, with John Smith Business Park becoming a destination of choice for businesses.”

How Cash For Cars works

Cash For Cars is already a well-established global brand, with over 200 locations across the US, Canada and Germany, buying cars directly from customers and re-selling them through Copart’s patented online auction platform.

Customers receive a free online quote within sixty seconds, a free nationwide home collection service (normally within two working days of quotation acceptance) and a “Faster Payment” secure bank transfer at the point of collection.

Find out more about CashForCars.co.uk job opportunities online or email copartjobs@copart.co.uk

