Fife schools closure confirmed for the day of the Queen’s funeral

Fife schools and nurseries will close on the day of the Queen’s state funeral, it has been confirmed.

All Fife Council schools and early learning centres will shut next Monday, which has been declared a bank holiday for the last day of the period of national mourning.

King Charles III approved the bank holiday during his proclamation ceremony when he was formally declared king.

A UK Government notice on Saturday stated that schools would close, along with many shops and businesses.

Parents received written confirmation from Carrie Lindsay, the council’s executive director for education and children’s services on Monday.

Similar messages are yet to be issued by Angus, Dundee City and Perth and Kinross councils.

Mrs Lindsay wrote: “All Fife Council schools and early learning and childcare centres will be closed to staff and pupils on Monday 19th September, reopening on Tuesday 20th September.”

This week, she said, they will remain open as normal and any absence requests in relation to the period of mourning should be made to head teachers.

Support was also available in schools for anyone who requires it, she said.

She added: “We are aware that this will be a difficult time for many members of our school and childcare communities and recognise that some children and young people may require support for their wellbeing at this time.”

The UK Government notice stated: “Schools will be closed, we are not asking them to remain open on the day of the bank holiday.”

A 10-day plan is in place following the Queen’s death in Balmoral on Thursday.

Her coffin will be flown on Tuesday from Edinburgh to London, where she will lie in state before her funeral.